OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Explains Why He ‘Barked’ After Getting ‘Yelled’ on Face by Jonas Valanciunas

The Oklahoma City Thunder's playoff matchup with the New Orlean Pelicans went ahead of the general competition on the hard court as two of the opposing stars went after each other.

After posting a 94-92 win against the Pels, the OKC duo Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren sat for the post-game media call-up. While clearing the air of what happened during the gametime, Williams orated the whole banter.

Rocking a black leather jacket and adding the flair of colors to his bold look, Williams said, "Jonas Yelled in my face and he picked me off the floor. I really have like a great response other than to bark."

“He (Jonas Valanciunas) yelled at my face and picked me off the floor so I just barked, I don’t know. It was good energy the whole time, I thought it was cool.”

Additionally, Williams also added how the fans responded to his barks and clarified that it was nothing more than a mere competitive nature of the game.

“I get to bark with the fans and they bark back, it’s just competitive juices going,” he added.



It all happened when Jalen Williams was dribbling the ball who got into confrontation with Jonas while both of them were trying to hold up the rally during the third quarter of the game.

It all happened when Jalen Williams was dribbling the ball who got into confrontation with Jonas while both of them were trying to hold up the rally during the third quarter of the game.

Jonas lifted Williams along with the ball trying to make physical play, that very moment left the fans at the Paycon Centre surprised and hooked to see the drama unfold.

Zion Williamson-less OKC outlasted Pelicans Backed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showcased his bankable talent by leading the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder to a narrow 94-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series. Zion Williamson's absence from the squad had put in a bit more of responsibility on SGA.

His impressive performance of 28 points, including the crucial go-ahead basket in the final minute, proved decisive in securing the hard-fought win against the Pelicans. The Thunder's head coach, Mark Daigneault also praised the team's defensive plays amidst intense competition.

Daigneault said, “I thought we showed great grit down the stretch. Obviously, that was a tight game. It was a bit of a brawl for both teams offensively. And we made plays defensively down the stretch — big time plays — and had the resolve to go in and win the game.”

The matchup saw standout efforts from other players as well, with Jalen Williams contributing 19 points and Chet Holmgren adding 15 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks for the Thunder .

