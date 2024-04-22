‘I’m Still in Shape’: Dwight Howard Drops Indirect Return Request as Lakers Fell Short of Nuggets Playoff Challenge

Dwight Howard recently made headlines with his indirect return request to the Los Angeles Lakers, following their disappointing playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets. In a playful yet impactful manner, the veteran center emphasized his enduring physical fitness and readiness to contribute positively to the team.

The Lakers’ defeat to the Nuggets seemed to reignite Howard's desire for a comeback, as he hinted at the possibility of improving the Lakers' defensive performance, particularly against key players like Jokic.

In his tweet, comparing his age and fitness with LeBron James, Howard wrote:

“Lebron 39 I’m 38! I’m still in shape ya saying that was 3 years ago but I’m still in shape lol.”

Do the Lakers Really Need Some Changes?

The Lakers lost to the Nuggets in their recent playoff game, which makes it clear that the team needs to make some changes and get some new players.

Howard, the former Lakers player, thinks he can help the team do better against the Nuggets. But it's not easy for him to join the team right now because of how the schedule works. Even so, Howard really wants to play and thinks he can still be a good player.

People are wondering if Howard can help stop the Nuggets' best player, Nikola Jokic. The answer would not be that clear, Jokic has been a big problem for the Lakers. While Howard did a good job against Jokic in the past, Jokic has gotten even better since then.

When Howard played against the Joker during the Lakers' championship run in 2020, he did a great job at stopping him and throwing off the Nuggets' game plan. That proved helpful for the Lakers in their win.

Even if Howard doesn't rejoin the Lakers, the team still needs to figure out how to beat the Nuggets and move forward in the playoffs.

