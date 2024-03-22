Rohit Sharma Reacts to MS Dhoni’s Decision to Step Down as Captain and Hand the Baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Thursday, took everyone by shock as he stepped down from Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy. Dhoni decided to hand over the leadership of the team to the young star Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will now be handling the responsibility of carrying forward his legacy.

Revealing the news in his usual ‘surprising’ and ‘sudden’ avatar, Dhoni took everyone by surprise. Dhoni’s former Indian teammate and Mumbai Indians former skipper Rohit Sharma has now reacted to Dhoni’s surprising decision.

Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s decision to step down

Sharma took to his Instagram and posted an image of him shaking hands with Dhoni during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Rohit complemented the story with an emoji of handshake.

Rohit too won’t be captaining Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 as the team decided to hand over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya after he was brought in by signing an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans. Pandya’s return to Mumbai was announced in December 2023 and a few days later it was revealed that Rohit won’t be leading the side anymore and the charge will be taken by Hardik.

Rohit and Dhoni’s successful stint as captains

Rohit began captaining Mumbai Indians in 2013 when Ricky Ponting decided to step down. Ever since Rohit has helped the team win five IPL championships, most by any IPL team- a record jointly shared between them and Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, has been leading Chennai Super Kings ever since its inception in the year 2008 when IPL began. He helped the team clinch 5 titles and helped them reach IPL finals for a record 10 times in 14 IPL seasons played by the team. Under his captaincy, CSK also reached playoffs 12 times, barring two seasons - 2020 and 2022.

Both Rohit and Dhoni have stolen the hearts of fans with their on-field presence of mind and captaincy skills. Not seeing them in captaincy roles this season will definitely create a huge void for the fans as they won’t be able to see their favorites in the role they have aced over the years.