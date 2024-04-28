‘My Joy Is Non-Negotiable': Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals She Is Single After Breakup With Mystery Man

Kathie Lee Gifford, the 67-year-old television presenter, singer, songwriter, actor, and author, has recently broken up with her “very special” man and on the way has learned many life lessons. She said that she has adopted a new motto to live her life by.

Gifford claimed that she is moving on and has a new perspective on love and the impact that previous romances have had on her life. After the Today with Hoda & Jenna host Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager hinted at Gifford’s split recently, she finally spoke about it in an interview with People.

What did Kathie Lee Gifford say on her break up with her “very special” man?

While attending QVC's first-ever Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, Gifford confirmed her break up. She said, “I was in a relationship for several years that just ended recently. And you know, it's always hard because when you love someone, you love someone deeply. It’s something you miss when it doesn't last.”

She continued, "My new mantra was going to be my joy is non-negotiable. I'll negotiate time. I'll negotiate money with you. But my joy, I can't."

Talking about love and marriage, Gifford said, “You aren’t supposed to marry everyone you fall in love with. And I don't want to love easily. I've been loved three times in my entire life. It's the people who have meant something deep and powerful in your life that are the hardest things to get over.”

About Kathie Lee Gifford, her relationship, former partner, and eventual breakup

In her debut on television, Gifford played the singer/sidekick of Tom Kennedy in the 1977–1978 season of Name That Tune. However, she is best known for her NBC Today show which ran over a decade. She also won her first Daytime Emmy Award for it. In 1976, she tied the knot with composer, arranger, producer, and publisher of Christian music, Paul Johnson. After their divorce, in 1986, she married sportscaster and former NFL player Frank Gifford and stayed with him until he died in 2015.

Gifford shifted to Nashville, Tennessee, after leaving the show in 2019 where she met her former beau Richard Spitz. In April 2021, she revealed that she was in a relationship but didn’t disclose his identity.

Gifford revealed more about him in November of that year when she appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She said at the time, “I have a very sweet man in my life. He's good for me, and I'm good for him. And that's all that I'll say about it, because there's nothing else to talk about.”

In another interview with People in August 2022, she said, “I have someone very special in my life. I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special. I've found personal happiness here, is the best way to say it."

