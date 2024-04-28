Who Is Princess Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh? Exploring Her Role With The UK Royal Family As She Oversees Duties Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle

In the world of royals, there’s a figure who is making waves—Princess Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. With the British monarchy facing tough times due to Kate Middleton’s health issues, Sophie, alongside her husband Prince Edward is stepping into the spotlight.

With her gentle demeanor and tireless dedication to her duties, she’s often hailed as the Queen’s favorite daughter-in-law. Today, as she marks her 59th birthday, let’s delve into her life and how she’s stepping up to fulfill Middleton’s duties during these tough times.

From PR girl to the royal figure

Sophie was born to Mary and Christopher Bournes RhysJones in 1965. With a background in public relations, Sophie made her mark in the corporate world before falling in love with Prince Edward. Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. Their romance blossomed with time leading to their marriage in 1999.

They got married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Despite her non-aristocratic background, Sophie quickly adapted to royal life and formed a close bond with the Queen.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Why Is Prince Edward Disappointed By King Charles? Find Out As Royal Member Steps Out For His Anzac Day Duty

Sophie and Edward’s children

Sophie and Edward have two beautiful children, Lady Louise and James, whom they have raised with a focus on providing them with a normal upbringing. Yes, despite their royal status, Lady Louise and James attended local schools and engaged in everyday activities, like other people.

Advertisement

Even though James is younger, he’s higher in line to become king than Lousie. That’s because they were born before a new rule in 2013 that says boys and girls have equal chances to become kings or queens.

They don’t have titles like Prince or Princess because, instead they are called the children of a duke. When they’re above 18 they can decide if they want to use royal titles, according to a rule from 1917.

ALSO READ: Has King Charles Called On Brother Prince Edward, Wife Duchess Sophie To Step In Buckingham Palace? Deets Here

In 2023, Sophie became the Duchess of Edinburgh

In 2023, on Edward’s birthday, he became the Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie became the Duchess of Edinburgh. This title used to belong to Edward’s mom, Queen Elizabeth earlier. Sophie is very passionate about charity work. As a patron of numerous charities and organizations, she has dedicated herself to causes close to her heart, including those related to sight loss, gender equality, and accessibility.

She was very close to Queen Elizabeth II and they used to often spend time together, with Sophie’s dad even joining them in the summers. She was a big support to all the others in the family after the Queen passed away. Sophie comforted people at the funeral, including Prince George, who became second in line to the throne after the Queen’s passing.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth's Grandson and Princess Ann's Son Breaks Off His 3 year Long Relationship; Deets here

Sophie and Edward—the pillars of support during this trying time

As King Charles III gets treatment and other senior royals are also facing health issues, Sophie and Edward are stepping up to help. Yes, with Prince William tending to his wife, Kate Middleton during her chemotherapy, Sophie and Edward have stepped in to support the family alongside Queen Camilla and the King’s siblings.

This is a bit new for Prince Edward and Sophie. BBC royal expert Jennie Bond says they totally deserve the praise they’re getting now. They’ve always been dedicated to their causes, but now they’re getting more recognition for their work. Sophie’s recent leadership at significant royal events, such as the Entente Cordiale celebration underscored her growing importance in the royal household.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis: From Public Announcement To Outpouring Support; Full Recap