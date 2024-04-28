The Lord Of The Rings Theatrical Release: How To Watch The Trilogy On The Big Screens? 20th Anniversary Premiere Explained

Picture this: you’re sitting in a comfy cinema seat, popcorn in hand, surrounded by eager fans just like you. The lights dim, the screen flickers to life and suddenly you’re transported to Middle Earth. That’s exactly what awaits you as The Lord of the Rings trilogy returns to theatres for its 20th anniversary celebration.

Yes, Warner Bros. and Fathom Events are bringing the epic journey of Frodo, Gandalf, and Legolas back to the big screens. It’s a dream come true for any Lord of the Rings fan right now. Want to know, where it’s happening and how can you join the excitement, delve further.

ALSO READ: Everything You Need To Know About The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Anime

Experience the epic journey once again

From June 8 to June 10, cinemas will come alive with the sights and sounds of Middle Earth. For those who can’t get enough of Middle Earth, these screenings will feature the extended editions of the movies. These versions will include extra scenes and moments that delve deeper into the rich lore of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world.

All three films—The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003)—will play over three days at select Fathom Events theatres, like Cinemark, Regal, and AMC. The Fellowship of the Ring kicks off on June 8, followed by The Two Towers on June 9, and The Return of the King on June 10.

Fathom Events shared this exciting news as these screenings celebrate the remastered versions of the movies. This means fans will see the trilogy in the finest quality. The extended versions of The Lord of the Rings are highly praised not just because of their huge popularity. But also because they include important scenes and details that didn’t make it into the original versions due to time constraints.

ALSO READ: The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 3 in Works; New Amazon Prime Deal EXPLAINED

The runtime might be longer

While the runtime may be longer than the theatrical cuts, the added scenes will only enhance the overall experience. In The Fellowship of the Ring, the original 178-minute movie becomes a 228-minute journey. The Two Towers extends from 179 minutes to 235 minutes. The Return of the King is the longest, stretching from 201 minutes to a whopping 263 minutes—that’s more than four hours. From exploring Hobbit culture to witnessing epic battles, the extended editions have something for everyone.

Well, for the die-hard fans of The Lord of the Rings, the extended editions are the ultimate way to experience the adventure. And, the excitement doesn’t end there. As you prepare to visit Middle Earth back, there's even more for you in the store. Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expected to premiere later this year on Prime Video. Also, according to reports, the folks in charge are already busy crafting Season 3! This could mean that seeing Season 2 in 2025 might not be too far-fetched after all.

So, don’t miss your chance to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime event. Tickets are available on the Fathom Events website, so be sure to grab yours before it’s all sold out.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Flaunts Her 'Lord Of The Rings' Coachella Outfit To Orlando Bloom; Fans React To Adorable Gesture