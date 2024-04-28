Sahil Khan arrested from Chhattisgarh by Mumbai SIT in Mahadev betting app case; REPORT

It was recently reported that Bollywood actor and fitness influencer Sahil Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, in connection with an FIR registered against him for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case.

According to the latest update, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai Cyber Cell arrested Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh. Read on to know further details.

Sahil Khan detained from Chhattisgarh by Mumbai SIT

Today, on April 28, a while back, news agency ANI confirmed the news of Sahil Khan’s detention. It has been reported that the actor was arrested in Chhattisgarh by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell after the Bombay High Court rejected his petition for interim bail.

If sources are to be believed, the actor fled from Mumbai and was on the run following plea rejection. The report further mentions that a 40-hour-long operation in cooperation with Chhattisgarh Police was carried out, following which the Style actor was arrested. He is being brought back to the city, where he will be produced before the court, officials said.

The SIT has been investigating the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in Chhattisgarh and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app.

It was earlier this week, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was also summoned in connection with the promotion of a subsidiary app of the Mahadev betting app, the Fairplay betting app.

About the Mahadev betting app case

For the unversed, it all stemmed from an FIR that was registered by the Matunga police in November 2023 based on a complaint filed by a social activist, Prakash Bankar.

It was alleged in the complaint that several web portals were designed for online betting/gambling on cricket, football, tennis, and card games like Teen Patti, etc. The Style actor was one of the several accused named in the FIR, which was later transferred to the EOW (Economic Offenses Wing) for investigation.

According to the FIR, Bankar discovered several online betting applications on social media, including the Sahil Khan-promoted Khiladi Book, a division of the Mahadev app. He alleged that the accused used social media platforms to prey on potential players and persuaded them to invest and sign up on the portal.

