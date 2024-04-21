Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Purse and Salary: How Much Did They Make For Their Boxing Fight? Find Out

Ryan Garcia had a historic win against Devin Haney at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Garcia, an underdog in the match, rocked Haney with his patented left hook on each of the knockdowns in their 12-round super lightweight fight.

According to the bookmakers in Las Vegas and different betting sites, Devin Haney was the favorite to win the bout against Garcia. But the 25-year-old boxer, Ryan Garcia stunned the world by knocking down Haney not once but thrice in the fight.

This was also Haney’s first defeat in boxing. "He caught me early but I was sleeping on it. Caught me by surprise," said Haney, who suffered his first defeat. It appeared that Haney was well in control for the fight, but when Garcia went on the attack, he unloaded punches that caught Haney ill-prepared.



Who Earned What In The Fight?

Despite Devin Haney’s undefeated record of 31 fights, with 15 knockouts, Ryan Garcia (24-1 with 20 knockouts) was supposed to earn a higher share from the fight due to his social media presence.

Although the purse for the boxers is kept typically private, Ryan Garcia's promoter Oscar de la Hoya revealed that Garcia is set to earn a significant sum, potentially around $30 million for this fight, which could double if he wins the fight against Haney.

According to Online Boxing Editor, for TalkSport, Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia is a 55/45 purse split in favor of Garcia, Devin’s father/trainer Bill Haney has revealed.

He wrote on his X account, “Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia on April 20th is a 55/45 purse split in favour of Garcia, Devin's father/trainer Bill Haney has revealed. Devin agreed to take the smaller split despite being the WBC super-lightweight world champion in order to make the fight happen.”

According to veteran boxer, Dan Rafael, the new agreement will see Garcia pay Haney $600,000 out of his purse, plus 2 per cent of his pay-per-view profit, if the event reaches, “a predetermined number of buys.”

What did Ryan Garcia say after the fight?

Garcia addressed the crowd after winning the fight, and said, “Come on guys, you really thought I was crazy?’’ Garcia bellowed during his in-ring interview after the fight. "You guys lost your own mind," he told the cheering crowd.

Garcia’s victory also comes weeks after his grotesque behavior when he claimed to have been conjured up by demons. Garcia scored knockdowns in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds with his left hook.

After the victory, Garcia said, “I just knew I had control after that.’’ He added, “It’s hard to recover from big shots. You know, maybe my conditioning wasn’t my best, but at the end of the day I got the job done.’’

