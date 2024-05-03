Thalapathy Vijay Best Movies: Atlee’s Mersal, Ghilli to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most energetic actors currently working in the industry. His flawless performances have always provided a pleasurable experience for filmgoers and critics. The actor has not only wowed the Indian audience with his charm but has also caused a stir in the international arena with his style and persona. Let's have a look at Thalapathy Vijay's best movies.

7 best movies of Thalapathy Vijay

Mersal (2017)

Cast- Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, S J Suryah, Nithya Menen, and Vadivelu

Where to Watch- Netflix

Ratings- 7.5

Runtime- 2 hours 49 minutes

Mersal is one of Thalapathy Vijay's most famous movies that still leaves a long-lasting impression on the viewer's mind. The story revolves around a magician and a doctor with different goals. Later, they get involved with each other after knowing the revelation from their past. A must-watch for everyone who loves to watch content-oriented films, especially for those who love to see Vijay playing a double role.

Kaththi (2014)

Cast- Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Sathish

Where to Watch- Zee5

Ratings- 8.1

Runtime- 2 hours 46 minutes

The crime thriller plot revolves around Kathiresan who escapes from prison and unintentionally meets his lookalike, Jeeva, who is shot by some goons. Later, Kathiresan disguises himself as Jeeva to rescue himself, but the process transforms him into a crusader who fights for the right cause. This is one of Thalapathy Vijay's hit movies which outstandingly focuses on the storyline and sentiments.

Thuppakki (2012)

Cast- Thalapathy Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Vidyut Jammwal, and Jayaram

Where to Watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Ratings- 8.1

Runtime- 2 hr 45 minutes

Thuppakki is the story of an army captain who comes on a vacation to his hometown but later finds out about a possible attack on the city which later turns into an exhilarating chase to capture the real culprit. Thuppaki is probably one of the most celebrated films of Thalapathy Vijay's career.

Ghilli (2004)

Cast- Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Dhamu

Where to Watch- Disney+Hotstar

Ratings- 8.1

Runtime- 2 hours 22 minutes

Thalapathy Vijay's top movie Ghilli not only changed Tamil cinema forever but also shaped the actor’s career. Vijay earned enormous fame post the release of Ghilli.

Speaking of the film, Ghilli revolves around Velu, an ambitious Kabaddi player, who is in Madurai to compete in one of the regional tournaments when he saves Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, a local goon who wants to marry her against her will.

Master (2021)

Cast- Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, and Arjun Das

Where to Watch- Prime Video

Ratings- 7.4

Runtime- 2 hours 59 minutes

Master revolves around the story of an alcoholic professor who is sent to a reformatory center to help children. As he finds out about some criminal activities running on a huge scale by a person named Bhawani later, his revolt forms the crux of the story. This movie is undeniably one of Vijay's superhit films with whistle-worthy moments.

Bigil (2019)

Cast- Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara, Amritha Aiyer, Daniel Balaji, and Kathir

Where to Watch- Prime Video

Ratings- 6.7

Runtime- 2 hours 59 minutes

The plot of the sports drama revolves around a rowdy named Michael who later turns coach for a women's Football team and chases an unsuccessful dream that was crushed after his father was brutally murdered. This is one of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster movies that almost shattered every box office record.

Leo (2023)

Cast- Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Gautham Vasudev Menon

Where to Watch- Netflix

Ratings- 7.2

Runtime- 2 hours 44 minutes

Leo is Thalapathy Vijay's movie where the actor showcased his fine acting prowess, leaving his massy image aside. The story of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial revolves around a bakery owner named Parthiban who lives a peaceful life with his better half and two kids.

Parthiban getting into deep-rooted trouble with some rowdies who have a connection to his unknown past forms the crux of the story. Leo is one of Thalapathy Vijay's finest performances. The movie eventually also became a huge sensation for his die-hard admirers.

Meanwhile, these were 7 blockbuster movies of Thalapathy Vijay that completely deserve your attention as the actor has always treated his fans with memorable roles.

