Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema at present, and has continued to entertain audiences for close to six decades. However, in this time period, the actor has also faced his fair share of box office failures, with one of the more recent ones being the commercial failure of the 2015 film Uttama Villain.

The film, which had a delayed release, failed to leave its mark at the box office and caused huge losses for the film’s producers, N Lingusamy and his production banner Thirrupathi Brothers Company. However, Kamal Haasan had then promised to salvage the situation, and promised the producers that he would act in a film of their choice to compensate for the losses. In the latest update, Thirrupathi Brothers Company has filed a petition against the Vikram actor at the Tamil Nadu Producers Council accusing him of not acting in a film for the last 9 years.

Uttama Villain producers request Producers Council to intervene

As per reports by IndiaGlitz Tamil, the makers of Uttama Villain lodged a formal complaint with the Tamil Nadu Producers Council, where they highlighted Kamal Haasan’s promise of featuring in a film under their production as compensation for the losses borne. However, even after 9 years of the film’s release, the promise has not been fulfilled. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The makers then requested the Producers Council to intervene, asking them to negotiate with the actor, asking him to feature in a film of the producer’s choice. The Thirrupathi Brothers Company also mentioned that they are being pressurized by lenders who had loaned them money for the making of the project.

Check out Uttama Villain trailer below:

More about Uttama Villain

Uttama Villain is a 2015 comedy drama film, helmed by Ramesh Aravind, featuring an ensemble cast including Urvashi, K Balachander, Andrea Jeremiah, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jayaram, Nassar and more in crucial roles. This was the last film of veteran filmmaker K Balachander, before his demise, and can be seen acting with his protege Kamal Haasan.

The film revolves around a star by the name of Manoranjan, whose career is forced to come to a sudden stop when he is diagnosed with brain cancer. He decides he wants his final film to be directed by his mentor Margadarisi, and attempts to make amends to the issues in his personal life as well. Manoranjan’s personal and professional journey while making his final film forms the crux of the story.

Although the film failed at the box office, it received highly positive reviews from the critics, who praised the meta storytelling opted by the makers. The music for the film was composed by Ghibran while Shamdat Sainudeen cranked the camera for the film. Vijay Shankar took care of the film’s editing.

ALSO READ: Director N Linguswamy opens up on Kamal Haasan starrer Uttama Villain’s box office failure and its aftermath