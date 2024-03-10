Sean O'Malley Calls Out UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria For Superfight In Spain After Defending His Title At UFC 299

At UFC 299, UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley defended his championship belt against Marlon Vera. Both the men went to a war, where Sean O’Malley reigned victorious. Both men hit each other till the 5 rounds were over. But it felt like Suga had more to prove. Now, something else has come to light. After defending his title, in a post-match conference, Suga called out Spainaird, Illia Topuria.

After Joe Rogan congratulated him on his win he asked him, “What you would like to do next?” For which Sean O’Malley called out El Matador and asked Dana to get him on a flight to Spain for the Superfight. He said, “Dana give me a Jet to Spain, Baby, I’m coming for Illia Topuria”.

He added again saying, “I want Illia, Baby, give me Illia.”

Sean O’Malley reveals why he wants to fight Illia Topuria

Joe Rogan asked Suga why he wanted the fight with Illia Topuria. In his response, he said, “He’s a scary f*ck*ng dude. Illia excites me, going up a weight class excites me but I’m honestly here for whatever. If you guys want me to knockout Merab, I’ll do that too but Illia is an exciting fight for the people.”

Illia Topuria is coming off a convincing victory over tough opponent Alexander Volkanovski, a fan favorite. Topuria managed to outperform the Australian featherweight. His prior battles were entirely overshadowed by El Matador's knockout of Volkanovski in the second round.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley wants to stay in the bantamweight category for a while, but he is not ruling out a move to featherweight to compete for Ilia Topuria's title. As fans eagerly anticipated the action-packed UFC 299 event, O'Malley has presented yet another subject of discussion for them to be enthusiastic about. On the official media day, Suga confronted Ilia Topuria after a reporter questioned him about their prior social media feuds. Since then, Suga has been striving to get the fight against Topuria.

Speaking of Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera, they first fought at UFC 252 in 2020. O'Malley had a foot injury early in the fight, and Vera quickly pounced on the weakness, resulting in a TKO. Chito became the first and only fighter to defeat Suga using ground attacks, knocking him out in the first round. Now, O’Malley’s revenge is complete. But it will be interesting to see whether Sean O’Malley gets the fight with El Matador as that would mean Suga would have to cut down his weight.

