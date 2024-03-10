UFC 299 Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera Make for Their Bantamweight Title Fight?

UFC hosted its third massive pay-per-view this year at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, United States. UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was set to fight an old rival Marlon Vera as his first champion defense. He is the only guy to sleep and defeat Suga Sean in his professional mixed martial career.



Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera gave fans a five-round striking classic. Chito showcased his immense chin and power to absorb shots, and on the other hand, Malley showcased why he is one of the best strikers in UFC.

Other fights on the card also looked spectacular, Dustin Poirier delivered a strong message after he knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis with a spectacular hook, Michael Page won his UFC debut match, and many more.

Fans are excited to know how much Sean O, Malley, and Marlon Vera earned for their massive five-round bantamweight championship war.

How much money did Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera earn?

According to a report by Sports Payouts, Sean O'Malley earned an estimated salary of $1.4 million at his last fight. He managed to shock the world at UFC 292 after he knocked out reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in round two of their match-up and was crowned as the new champion and the king of UFC’s bantamweight division.

According to a prediction by SportsRush, Sean O'Malley's estimated fight purse for his first UFC Bantamweight championship defense could be approximately $2 million.

On the other hand, Marlon Vera, the opponent who gave a dog fight to UFC champion Sean O'Malley, according to Sports Payout, earned an estimated purse of $465K for his last fight. According to SportsRush, for this fight, Marlon Vera could be approximately given a salary of $1 million.

Sean O’Malley UFC Record

1. DWCS 1.2 - Jul. 18, 2017

- Opponent: Alfred Khashakyan

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 1

2. The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale - Dec. 01, 2017

- Opponent: Terrion Ware

- Result: Win via unanimous decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya - Mar. 03, 2018

- Opponent: Andre Soukhamthath

- Result: Win via unanimous decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

4. UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero - Mar. 07, 2020

- Opponent: Jose Quinonez

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 1

- Time: 1:54

5. UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer - Jun. 06, 2020

- Opponent: Eddie Wineland

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 1

- Time: 4:40

6. UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 - Aug. 15, 2020

- Opponent: Marlon Vera

- Result: Loss via KO/TKO (Elbows) in Round 1

- Time: 4:40

7. UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou - Mar. 27, 2021

- Opponent: Thomas Almeida

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 3

- Time: 3:52

8. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- Opponent: Kris Moutinho

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punches) in Round 3

- Time: 4:33

9. UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier - Dec. 11, 2021

- Opponent: Raulian Paiva

- Result: Win via KO/TKO in Round 1

- Time: 4:42

10. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- Opponent: Pedro Munhoz

- Result: No Contest (CNC)

11. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev - Oct. 22, 2022

- Opponent: Petr Yan

- Result: Win via split decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

12. UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley - Aug. 19, 2023

- Opponent: Aljamain Sterling

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punches) in Round 2

- Time: 0:51

13. UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 - Mar. 09, 2024

- Opponent: Marlon Vera

- Result: Win via unanimous decision

