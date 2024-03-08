Is Sean O’Malley Gay? Rumors Reignite After UFC Champion Reveals Wearing Pink Shorts in Upcoming Fight

UFC is set to host its third mega pay-per-view of this year UFC 299, UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is set to headline and defend his UFC champion for the first time in his championship reign.



Fans and experts believe Sean O’Malley could be the next major star and attraction in UFC. He manages to keep himself in the headlines always whether he is competing or not. He picks fights and arguments often on the internet.

One of the most talked about things about Sean O’Malley is his appearance and attire, Suga Sean is best known for dying his hair in different colors and wearing weird clothes.



UFC and Sean O’Malley posted a picture of him wearing special shorts for his first title defense. Usually, Champions wear black shorts with golden stripes.



Sugar Sean revealed he will wear a special pink color short with golden championship strips at his main event title fight at UFC 299.

There’s another major question people ask about the UFC bantamweight champion is he gay? People started trolling him on earing Pink Short on his fight and called him even raising questions on his se*ual preference.

A fan reacted to Sean O, Malley's short, and expressed, "Sean I just want to say you’re the coolest bisexual person I’ve ever seen."

The answer to the question is Sean O, Malley is No, the UFC bantamweight champion is married to his long-time girlfriend Danya Gonzalez. Here you can find all the details about Sean O Malley’s wife Danya Gonzalez from where they met, what she does for a living, and all.

UFC 299 Match Card

Main Card:

1. Sean O'Malley (Champion) vs. Marlon Vera - Bantamweight Title Bout

2. Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis - Lightweight

3. Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page - Welterweight

4. Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena - Welterweight

5. Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong - Bantamweight

Prelims:

1. Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida - Heavyweight

2. Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber - Women's Flyweight

3. Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos - Lightweight

4. Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips - Bantamweight

Early Prelims:

1. Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins - Light Heavyweight

2. Michael Pereira vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk - Middleweight

3. Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian - Heavyweight

4. CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev - Flyweight

5. Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz - Women's Flyweight

