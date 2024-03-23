Shaq Claims No One Fearing LeBron but Here’s a List of Players Who Truly Fears King James

Shaquille O'Neal recently made a bold statement regarding how NBA players perceive LeBron James compared to basketball legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. While appearing on 'The BIG Podcast,' O'Neal expressed that there is a notable absence of fear factor associated with LeBron James among players.

The Big Shaq highlighted that during his era, players had a sense of fear when facing Jordan and Bryant, a sentiment that doesn't seem to translate to LeBron.

Talking on the podcast, he said, "I've heard players say, including myself, 'I feared [Michael Jordan].' I've heard players in [Mario Chalmers] generation say they feared Kobe," said O'Neal. "I've never really heard any player say they feared LeBron.”

However, players have different take on the debate and many of them did not hesitate in addressing the sheer dominance of the Lakers star.

On the other hand, George Hill, who played against LeBron featuring the Miami Heat, made a bold remark on the debate and went on to compare The King with god. He said, "There's only like one person who's scarier, and that's God."

Similarly, the four-time NBA All-Star forward Paul Millsap had his say on Bron, a couple of years ago when he addressed his worries when he found that the latter was coming to the West after having a great time in the East.

As per The Athletic, Millsap said in a phone interview in 2020, “I told him, ‘Man, I tried to get away from you in the East, then you came to the West.”

He further added:

“But finally, we’re at this juncture in the Western Conference Finals fighting to get to the championship game. He’s got several championships and I’m trying to get my first and I feel like this is my time to do that.”

Here’s what Kendrick Perkins said about facing LeBron James

Kendrick Perkins' also had his confession time when he appeared on JJ Redick's podcast, The Old Man and the Three. Perkins admitted that he was scared when he had to face LeBron James in the game 7 of the Eastern Conference back in 2008.

He said, “I got a confession. We played the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008 and it was a Game 7. We just had lost Game 6, and I ain't going to lie, man. I was scared as hell going into that Game 7 against LeBron James. And this was the only time that I actually prayed that something happened to him at practice."