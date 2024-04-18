Sheamus Reveals Shocking Health Update, Says He Nearly Retired Before Returning to WWE

Former WWE champion Sheamus returned to WWE at the last episode of Monday Night Raw. Fans were happy to see Sheamus back to WWE, who was on time off due to injury. Sheamus' recent match with Gunther was memorable at the WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022.

The Celtic Warrior revealed shocking health updates just after his WWE return on Monday Night Raw. He even admitted he was about to retire from professional wrestling, sharing a picture from his medical therapy.

Sheamus informed via his official social media account, "The road back to the ring is slow, rough, and unimaginably painful. Two months ago, I thought I was hanging up my boots for good, but a lot of doctors, trainers, and physios helped get me cleared to do what I love—fight."

Fans are now reacting to Sheamus's health update as one commented, "I'm Glad you're back! And hitting a white noise off the top rope in your return, match no less. What a badass."

Another fan reacted, "Glad to see you back, man! I hope I get to see you again when you guys come around. Last time, you gave me a high five so hard I felt it for an hour after. You're the man."

One wrote, "Glad you're back!! And seeing what you've gone through to get back is just impressive."

Another fan reacted, "Truly a Celtic Warrior, we love ya Sheamus."

Big E Injury Update

Another major WWE superstar who is out of in-ring action is Big E, a former WWE champion out of WWE since 2022. He broke his neck when he was in a match with tag team partners Sheamus Butch and Ridge Holland.

Ridge suplexed Big E outside the ring and landed on his neck. The former tag team champion broke his C1 vertebrae.

Big E recently posted an update on his WWE return and injury status on his official Twitter x account. "Hey, all! Two-year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I'm not medically cleared, and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy, and otherwise healthy. Life is good," he wrote while staying positive about his future.

