Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers on April 30? Deets Inside

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks' rivalry series might conclude Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum, with the game kicking off at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

With three consecutive losses behind them and Sunday's 126-113 loss fresh in their memory, the Bucks are on the brink of an untimely exit.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers Tonight?

The Bucks' key player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, faces uncertainty over his participation in the game against the Pacers due to a left soleus strain.

After a workout session on Sunday, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers commented positively on his condition, stating that he could move and shoot, and seemed to run without finding it hard.

Aiming for a title at the start of the season, the Milwaukee squad now needs a hat-trick victory to move forward.

Will Damian Lillard Play Against the Pacers Tonight?

Damian Lillard, with his right Achilles tendinitis, remains doubtful, while Antetokounmpo is yet to make an appearance in the series. Lillard played the initial three games before his Achilles injury. Undoubtedly, their absence negatively impacts the Bucks' performance.

However, the absence of key players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard could make this challenging.

The Pacers caused trouble for the Bucks even when their key players were playing. In April, the Bucks have been struggling to score, with an average of 108.2 points from 12 games.

This is a setback for a team that ranked fourth in terms of average points per game, sixth in the offensive rating, and the sixth in true shooting percentage during the season. However, they don't focus on snatching missed shots, as shown by their 26th position in offensive rebounding percentage.

Despite these issues, there is some positive news - the Bucks have managed a shooting percentage of 47.3 in this series. Yet, they are far from the top-tier offensive prowess that secured them the #3 seed.

The Pacers, still enthusiastic, have returned to the Bucks' territory aiming for a win like in game two. Their performance during the regular season, where they led the NBA in scoring, reflects in this series too.

With an average of 116.5 points per game, no other team has attempted more three-pointers or averaged fewer turnovers than the Pacers this postseason. They have a shooting precision of 47.2% from the floor.

A strong offensive rebounding, fetching them 11.3 per game against Milwaukee, has been an unexpected achievement for the Pacers.

When And Where To Watch

Time: 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Where To Watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Wisconsin, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks Players Stats Against The Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 24.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 40 games against the Pacers throughout his career.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard averages 24.1 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 24 games against the Pacers in his career.

Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez averages 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 45 games against the Pacers in his career.

Injury Report

Bucks

DOUBTFUL

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left calf strain)

Damian Lillard (right Achilles tendinitis)

PROBABLE

Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain)

Patrick Beverley (right oblique strain)

Pacers

OUT

Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum)

QUESTIONABLE

Tyrese Haliburton (lower back spasms)

