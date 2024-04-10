Rhea Ripley Reveals She Had Panic Attack Before Championship Match Against Becky Lynch; Details Inside

WrestleMania 40's first match was for the WWE Women's Championship, where Mami Rhea Ripley defended her championship against Women Elimination Chamber 2024 winner Becky Lynch. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch delivered a classic matchup. The Eradicator Rhea Ripley ended all conversation about Man Becky Lynch defeating after she pinned Becky Lynch clean to retain her WWE Women's Championship.

During their match, commentator Michael Cole revealed that Becky Lynch was wrestling with a 102-degree fever, "Becky Lynch has been sick all week. She's suffering from strep throat."

Corey Graves added, "Becky Lynch admitted to me earlier, that her temperature reached as high as 102 degrees."

Rhea Ripley's Was Sick At WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch was not the only one who got sick ahead of that match. WWE Women's Champion The Eradicator Rhea Ripley was also sick.

Mami shared with WWE World, "I legit was having a straight-up panic attack two hours before I walked through the curtain, and I was violently shaking, just nervous. If you don't get nervous before you go out, especially at WrestleMania, you obviously don't love it enough. That's the way I think about it. So I'm glad the nerves were there. But at the same time, that was sort of taking over my body."

"So when I got to step through into the stage with the band Motionless in White, all those nerves that I had just sort of flew away. I was in the zone, I was moshing out like it was a little mosh pit. I was living in the moment, and that's what I love about this business."

Rhea Ripley will now move on. At Monday Night Raw, her former tag team partner, former WWE women champion Liv Morgan, attacked Rhea Ripley on the edition of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40.

It seems Rhea Ripley will start a feud with former friend Liv Morgan and can defend her championship in France at WWE Backlash.

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes’ Old Comment Resurfaces Online After WrestleMania 40 Victory Over Roman Reigns for Championship