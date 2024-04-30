On TNT's Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley jokingly trashed the New Orleans Pelicans for their upsetting performance. As punishment, he said they should go to Galveston, Texas instead of the usual post-season getaway spot, Cancun. He added remarks about Galveston having "dirty-ass water."

Little did Barkley know, Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mother, hails from Galveston. His comments reached her, and she wasn't happy about her hometown being dissed. Next, Tina took to Instagram to raise her voice.

Fearing the wrath of the Beyhive (Beyonce's famously dedicated fanbase) and Jay-Z, Barkley issued a half-hearted apology on air. He said, "Miss Knowles, I don't want that smoke. I don't want the Beyhive and Jay after me." in a humorous tone.

Though it seemed like an apology, Barkley couldn't resist taking another jab at Galveston when asked if he changed his mind about the city. He simply said, "We're not going there."

FYI, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles was born in Galveston, Texas, USA in 1954. However, her family has roots in Louisiana. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

New Orleans Pelicans 2023-2024 NBA season ended in disappointment

The New Orleans Pelicans' season wrapped up in despair. It happened with a four-game sweep in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Scores for the series were Game 1: Pelicans 85 - Thunder 106, Game 2: Pelicans 89 - Thunder 97, and Game 3: Thunder 124 - Pelicans 92.

A key factor limiting the Pelicans this season was Zion Williamson's lack of playing time. Injuries kept him out all season, leaving a huge hole in the lineup. Even without Williamson, the Pelicans had a talented roster with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. However, the team struggled with consistency.