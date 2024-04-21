Travis Kelce is The PERFECT BOYFRIEND Taylor Swift HINTED in an Interview 16 Years Ago

It might have been a year since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating. But it was 16 years ago that Taylor Swift hinted at what her ideal boyfriend should be like. Surprisingly, Travis Kelce ticks all the pointers in the checklist. But what did Taylor Swift say 16 years ago?

Taylor Swift's 16-Year-Old Interview Revealing Travis Kelce As An Ideal Boyfriend

Earlier this year, a Taylor Swift fan posted a Billionaire singer's 16-year-old interview with Glamour magazine on X. The tweet went instantly viral, considering it highlighted the ideal traits that Taylor looks for in her future partner. Travis met all the things that Taylor talked about in 2009.

In the viral tweet, there's a snapshot of 2 interview questions from the magazine. The first thing that Taylor was asked was what a relationship would look like for her. "It’s always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville," she had said.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Sends Gifts to Celebrate TTPD Release with NFL WAGS but Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Yet to Open Hers

"I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life," Taylor said, concluding her answer. The second question she was asked was if she'd date someone as successful as her.

To this, Taylor noted that more than success, it is a question of confidence that her partner carries. “I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control," Taylor said. In conclusion, the singer noted that his partner should have his own passion, ambition, and voice of his own.

Also Read: Taylor Swift HINTS at Marriage Plans With Travis Kelce in 'So High School' From New TTPD Album

Now we should note that this interview and these statements were given 16 years ago. There's no way Taylor would have imagined she would date someone who'd be exactly the same as she talked about back then. Swifties are proof that their relationship has had resemblance to her statements.

Travis Kelce has a successful NFL career and he surely is ambitious about it and has his own voice certainly. In addition to that, they are often seen making plans together, reportedly taking equal initiatives to see each other. That is exactly what Taylor asked for and what she got.