Taylor Swift HINTS at Marriage Plans With Travis Kelce in ‘So High School’ From New TTPD Album

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for almost a year, and fans have been wondering when they will get married. The billionaire singer recently hinted in her newly released album song that she wants to get married to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

What Did Taylor Swift Say About Getting Married to Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift recently released her most awaited album, The Tortured Poets Department, and it was a song called So High School. The lyrics of this song reflect how Taylor sees her romance with Travis Kelce as a high school type and makes what she wants from the NFL star very clear in her song.

"Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) /It’s just a game, but really (Really) /I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three)," Taylor's lyrics say. Interestingly, the "high school" romance reference was something that rapper Lil Dicky also pointed out during an episode of New Heights.

Also Read: Did Taylor Swift Refer to Travis Kelce’s Teammate Kadarius Toney in New Album? Fans Believe WR May Get Dissed Soon

In April, Lil Dicky made a star appearance during New Heights Podcast, where he noted how the couple makes every feel like high school. "like high school where your most popular pop star, beloved musician somehow met your most popular, beloved athlete, and they actually fell in love, and it’s just real," the rapper had said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Nevertheless, the lyrics also referenced a resurfaced viral chip from 2016 where Jason Kelce appeared to be playing the famous "Kiss, Marry, Kill" game. In the video, the NFL star killed Ariaana, kissed Taylor, and decided to pick Katy Perry for marriage. But Taylor just changed the lyrics more beautifully.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Won't Be Attending 2024 Met Gala Even Though They've Been Invited; REASON Revealed

Advertisement

When talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's marriage, the song hinted that the two were obviously thinking about it. And there has been an untold tradition of marriages and engagements in the offseason, so we might see them making the big announcement before the regular season. What do you think?