Taylor Swift Sends Gifts to Celebrate TTPD Release with NFL WAGS but Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Yet to Open Hers

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated music album, The Tortured Poets Department, was finally released on April 19, sparking a frenzy among fans. To mark the occasion, the renowned singer sent gifts to the wives and girlfriends of NFL players she is friends with, such as Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk.

What Did Taylor Swift Gift To Kristin Juszczyk And Brittany Mahomes?

Taylor Swift sent Kristin Juszczyk a bracelet along with a sweatsuit with her newly released album's name on it. Kristin Juszczyk seemed impressed by the gift that Taylor sent and took to her Instagram to share her thoughts about the same.

"I know what I'm wearing & listening to all weekend/month/year long! Thank you @taylorswift. Kyle immediately ordered himself a matching set," Kristin Juszczyk wrote on her Instagram story while sharing the goodies she received from Travis Kelce's girlfriend.

Kristin Juszczyk is the wife of 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk. The NFL WAG went viral last season for making customized jackets for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, which they wore during a Chiefs game. Fans wanted to know who made those jackets and when they heard about Kristin, she went viral overnight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Taylor Swift didn't just send gifts to Kristin but also to her new BFF and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes. Unlike Kristin, Brittany might not be able to open up her gifts from the Blank Space singer considering she is currently traveling to Cabo, Mexico with her husband Patrick Mahomes.

Also Read: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance Is Reportedly Bothering Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford; HOT TAKE

Advertisement

Talking about Brittany Mahomes, the NFL WAG was recently spotted with her husband at the Rosa Negra restaurant. Surprisingly, the couple were trolled by the Raiders fan as the two exited the restaurant after their date night. But Chiefs fans took that seriously and went ahead taking revenge for their favorite quarterback.