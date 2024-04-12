Travis Kelce Pays TRIBUTES To Taylor Swift During Graduation Ceremony With A Cute Gesture; Deets Inside

Travis Kelce received his degree from the University of Cincinnati on Thursday night and brought Taylor's vibe with him. Here's the gesture that Kelce made.

By Shanu Singh
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  10:25 PM IST |  14.7K
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Travis Kelce always figures out a way to bring Taylor Swift with him everywhere, even when she couldn't be present with him physically. Taylor might not be present to watch Travis get his degree from University but Travis made sure to give a subtle nod to her. Here's the gesture that Travis made. 

Travis Kelce's Cute Gesture Towards Taylor Swift

On Thursday night, Travis Kelce accepted his degree from Cincinnati University and Taylor Swift wasn't around to cheer him up. But Travis did figure out a way to bring her vibes, as the Chiefs star appeared to be wearing Taylor's signature friendship bracelets. 

Also Read: Where Are Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Staying During Coachella 2024? Exploring Their USD 10 Million Resort

Along with Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce also received his degree from the University of Cincinnati. The whole Kelce family was in attendance to cheer the brothers and support them in one of the biggest moments of their lives. 

But this isn't the first time Travis is spotted wearing friendship bracelets. The first time Kelce was spotted wearing these bracelets was back in September when he and Taylor made their first-ever public appearance as a couple. 

Also Read: Travis Kelce CONFESSED to Spend Rest of His Life With Taylor Swift as They Exchange Vows; Insider Hints

The cute thing about Kelce's bracelet is that he hasn't taken them since the start of their relationship. In fact, he even wore these bracelets during his brother's retirement press conference last month. Every NFL fan knows how Travis figures out a way to bring Taylor's vibes with him. 

Talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the two are reportedly planning to check out Coachella 2024 together. The internet's favorite couple will stay at Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif. It's an exclusive resort that comes with a variety of facilities, and most importantly, lots of privacy. 

