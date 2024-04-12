Where Are Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Staying During Coachella 2024? Exploring Their USD 10 Million Resort

Taylor Swift is all set to support her friend Lana Del Rey, with her famous NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce at Coachella 2024. When it comes to the internet's favorite couple, there's always a buzz around where they are staying. This time as well, Travis and Taylor will be staying in a multi-million dollar accommodation.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Multi-Million Dollar Stay During Coachella 2024

During the most awaited music festival, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are staying at the Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif. It's a members-only resort, and the two picked this for better privacy. "They want privacy, so The Madison Club is perfect for them because not just anyone can stay there," revealed a source via DailyMail.

"They want to be able to let their guard down and be comfortable. They don't want a ton of eyes on them," the source added further. This resort is famous for welcoming Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

In 2021, this luxurious stay welcomed Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli to celebrate after their jail stints. The accommodation is well-equipped with multiple facilities, including a world-class golf course beautifully designed by famous architect Tom Fazio. Travis loves golf, and it's a plus point for him.

Other amenities in this resort include a luxurious fitness facility along with a day spa equipped with fitness instructors and swimming pools. In the Madison Club, the homes generally range from $3 million to $10 million. The two might be coming to this resort either this week or the week after it, most probably.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are spending some good quality time together, after finally getting free from their busy schedules. As for Coachella, there have been rumors that Taylor Swift might indeed make an appearance. Do you think there's a chance of that happening?