Travis Kelce CONFESSED to Spend Rest of His Life With Taylor Swift as They Exchange Vows; Insider Hints

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have had the most buzzing romance in the NFL and Hollywood world for a while now. The relationship that started last year is getting stronger and more robust with each passing day. In fact, things have gone so serious that Travis Kelce has confessed to spending the rest of his life with Taylor Swift, per an insider.

What Did The Insider Say About Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are obviously spending a lot of time together, considering they are spotted hanging out occasionally. However, things haven't just stopped at casual outings; their relationship is all set to take the step of foreverness.

According to a source, Travis Kelce confessed to Taylor Swift that it was her with whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life. Taylor feels the same. "Travis told Taylor he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and she told him she feels the same," an insider revealed to LifeAndStyle.

But this isn't something new. In fact, the two have shared this emotion with each other months back. If anything, they had already made their future promises before their romantic date in the Bahamas. Even though it's not an official engagement, the source reveals they have already exchanged vows of commitment.

"It wasn’t an official proposal, but they’re committed to each other, and they spent the weekend celebrating in paradise," the source had revealed. Interestingly, the insider also revealed that what Taylor was most impressed about was Kelce's claim to never make her choose between her career and him.

"Those words changed everything because a lot of the men she’s been with tended to get jealous or threatened by her devotion to her work. But it’s one of the qualities Travis admires most about her," the insider has said in conclusion. Now, as it appears, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might take actual engagement vows anytime soon.