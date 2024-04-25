Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Kelce REACTS to GF Taylor Swift’s NEW TTPD Album While PRAISING the Singer

The Kelce family has many Swifites, including Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. Donna recently revealed her exclusive review of Taylor Swift's new album. In addition to that, Donna also went ahead praising her son's girlfriend.

What Did Donna Kelce Say About Taylor Swift’s New Album?

Taylor Swift's TTPD album was released earlier this week, and fans cannot get over it. In fact, Travis Kelce's mother herself listened to it the whole day when the album came out. Donna Kelce was recently interviewed by People at the QVC summit in Las Vegas, during which she shared her reviews of Taylor's album.

"I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released. I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work," Donna Kelce had said via People. The review came just a few days after Donna said she would talk to Taylor.

As for Travis Kelce, he is nothing but supportive and happy about being included in something as special as Taylor's new album. "Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story. He is a Swiftie through and through and is very proud of her," according to a source via ET.

Interestingly, Travis Kelce isn't the only Kelce family member who is a part of Taylor Swift's new album. In addition to Travis Kelce, Taylor also included Jason Kelce. More specifically, it was Jason's shirtless incident during a Chiefs AFC Championship game. All in all, everyone is impressed with the new release.