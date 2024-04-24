‘His Boys Were Sliding Out’: Travis Kelce’s Hilarious Reaction to Andrew Santino Citing NFL Star’s Wardrobe Malfunction in a YouTube Video

Not just Hollywood celebrities but NFL stars also have had their share of oops moments in the past. Chiefs star Travis Kelce once had a wardrobe malfunction while shooting a YouTube video with comedian Andrew Santino. Andrew Santino recently shared the same incident during the New Heights podcast, leaving the Kelce brothers burst out of laughter.

Andrew Santino Throwbacks to When Travis Kelce Had a Wardrobe Malfunction

New Heights podcast recently released its new episode starring Andrew Santino. Andrew Santino once shot a YouTube video with Travis Kelce. In the podcast episode, the comedian talked about the backstory of Travis Kelce's wardrobe malfunction.

"My editor calls me, and he's like: 'Bro, I don't know how to tell you this, but Travis was falling out of his shorts. I was like: 'What are you saying, dude? What do you mean falling out of his shorts? He was like: 'his boys were sliding out,' And I was like: 'Oh no,'" Andrew Santino said during the New Heights.

Going forward in the podcast, Andrew explained how his editor suggested reshooting the whole video. But Santino came up with an interesting yet hilarious idea. "He goes: 'Do you wanna call him and reshoot it?' and I said: 'Just put a Kansas City Chiefs logo over whenever it falls out,'" Santino said.

Hearing the story, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce cannot control themselves and burst out laughing. In the video, we can see the Chiefs logo floating around Kelce's knees through the video. It didn't go unnoticed by fans back then, leading to Santino making a hilarious confession.

Seeing the fans' comments, Santino commented, "YES. Trav forgot his undies, and thus his Kansas City Chief was hanging out," and pinned the picture. Just as the conversation started, Santino ended it with a hilarious comment: "We're gonna hold off and sell that footage for a lot of money someday," Santino jokes.