Travis Kelce REVEALS Being a Huge Fan of Hallmark Movies and Here’s Why NFL Star Loves Them

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce recently revealed being a huge fan of Hallmark movies, noting that he watched many of them growing up. Here's what Travis Kelce indeed said.

By Shanu Singh
Published on Apr 24, 2024  |  09:00 PM IST |  10.5K
Image Courtesy: Getty

Travis Kelce made his Hollywood debut as a producer and host this year, but his love for the entertainment industry started early in his life. The NFL star recently revealed being a huge fan of Hallmark movies during his New Heights podcast. But there's a reason why Hallmark movies have a special place in his heart. 

What Did Travis Kelce Say About the Hallmark Movies?

In the latest episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Chiefs star revealed being a fan of Hallmark movies. Travis watched quite a few movies on the channel while growing up in Kansas City. The confession came when star appearance Andrew Santino mentioned his wife being in love with Hallmark Movies.

The mention got Travis Kelce to bring up Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohans' latest release, leading to Andrew Santino asking him, "Are you a Hallmark Guy, Trav?" Travis Kelce admitted that he indeed is. "I dabble now. Yeah," Chiefs tight end had said, replying to Santino. 

Kelce's admission led to Santino quipping, "Well, you like the cards, so you might as well like the movies." This is when Travis revealed that he isn't just a fan but a "huge fan". Kelce noted that his love for Hallmark movies came from the fact that it's a "Kansas City-based" company. 

In response, Santino joked about whether he was sure about that statement. "I mean, I've been there for fuc***g 11 years. I see it all the time," Travis said jokingly. Travis, indeed, looks like a huge fan. Talking about movies, the star tight end isn't new to the world of filmmaking. 

Just a couple of months back, Travis announced that he would be producing his first debut movie, My Dead Friend Zeo, directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes. In addition, Kelce reportedly connected with other producers of his film to produce a documentary on Jean-Michel Basquiat. Kelce has started to spread his claws in the industry.

