‘Upcoming Yuvraj Singh’; Fans Heap Praise on Shivam Dube for His Magnificent Knock During CSK vs GT IPL Clash

Shivam Dube, on Tuesday, wreaked havoc against Gujarat Titans with his exceptional batting skills as he smashed a quick half century. Scoring 51 runs off just 23 balls, Dube smashed 2 fours and 5 sixes to help CSK solidify their total.

Shivam’s powerful inning helped Chennai Super Kings reach the grand total of 206/6, which Gujarat eventually failed to chase helping Chennai clinch their second consecutive victory of the season.

Shivam walked in to bat when Ajinkya Rahane departed and Chennai was at 104/2. Building up a strong partnership with Daryl Mitchell, Dube took Chennai to 184/4 runs when he departed after getting caught by Vijay Shankar off Rashid Khan’s delivery.

However, the youngster’s fast-paced knock helped Chennai maintain the run-scoring momentum putting up a massive total on the board. This is the rising star’s second consecutive crucial performance, earlier having played a crucial role in CSK’s run chase against RCB in the opening game of IPL 2024, where he scored an unbeaten 34 runs off 28 balls.

Fans react to Shivam Dube’s performance during CSK vs GT

Fans are now applauding Shivam Dube for his exceptional display of skills in the first two games of the tournament. A fan shared a clip of one of the sixes hit by Dube on Tuesday and compared him with Yuvraj Singh as he wrote, “Shivam Dube seems to be upcoming Yuvraj Singh for Team. Hitting effortless sixes just like Yuvi.”

Another fan wrote, “Lighting Speed 50 from #ShivamDube... #CSKvsGT.” “Effect of the #ImpactPlayer #shivamdube #CSKvsRCB #ChennaiSuperKings,” commented another CSK fan.

CSK vs GT

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday by 63 runs after limiting them to just 143/8, while successfully defending the target of 207 runs. The Super Kings displayed an all-round performance as both their batters and bowlers were in exceptional form.

On the batting front, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra fell short by 4 runs to complete their respective half centuries. While Rachin scored 46 runs off just 20 balls, with 6 fours and 3 sixes, Gaikwad also put up the same amount of runs off 36 balls with 5 fours and 1 six.

On the bowling front, every bowler picked up at least one wicket each, except Ravindra Jadeja who only bowled 2 overs. This united bowling effort from the Super Kings helped them restrict the visitors to the mere score of 143/8, thus managing to earn 2 more points.