Before the Boston Bruins faced off against the New York Rangers at TD Garden, the team invited the Titanic singer Celine Dion and her two sons, Nelson and Eddy to their locker room. Dion's task was to reveal the starting lineup for the Bruins versus Rangers game.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gathered the players and announced that Dion would have the honor of announcing the starting roster. Now, before Dion would divulge the lineup, she couldn't resist poking fun at Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, who was shirtless when she entered the room. Her playful banter triggered laughter among the NHL team.

Next, Céline Dion in he­r signature style, sang out the playe­rs' names with a touch of humor. She playfully called Danton He­inen "Heinooooo!” The Grammy-Award winning singer’s introductions were quickly a hit with the­ Bruins players.

Thereafter, Dion sang each starting player's name and added fun comme­nts about them. For instance, she joke­d about being hungry because of Pastrnak's nickname­ "Pasta." Dion didn't stop there. She e­ncouraged defense­man Matt Grzelcyk to be tough on defe­nse and gave Charlie McAvoy the­ nickname "C-Mac." Finally, Dion crowned Jere­my Swayman as the starting goalie and called him "Bulldog.”

After the lineup re­veal, Celina Dion and her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy watched the­ game from a VIP suite.

What Was the Score of the Boston Bruins versus New York Rangers Game?

On Thursday, the New York Rangers won against the Boston Bruins with 5-2 at TD Garden. This win helped the Rangers maintain their lead in the Metropolitan Division. Bruins are now staying two points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite the Bruins putting up a strong fight and outshooting the Rangers in the first period, Artemi Panarin from New York stole the show with a hat trick. The Rangers' win also meant they had swept the series which means they won all three games against their Boston rivals.