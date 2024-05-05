Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's dreamy wedding has been in the limelight ever since their pre-wedding began. While their relationship was kept under wraps for a really long time, Arti and Dipak's wedding and pre-wedding festivities grabbed eyeballs. The actress kept her social media family updated by sharing several glimpses of her special day.

Treating her fans once again, Arti Singh dropped several love-dipped snaps with her husband Dipak Chauhan on her social media handle.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding ceremony:

In these snaps, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a neon green heavily embellished lehenga whereas Dipak is seen in a black embroidered kurta and pajama. Arti and Dipak look lost in love here as they are candidly captured.

Sharing these snaps, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "Good things come to those who wait, and our love story is no exception…Late to the gram, but never late to celebrate us #DipakKiArti."

Take a look at Arti Singh's post here-

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding:

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan have been beaming with joy ever since they tied the knot. Before their wedding festivities began, Arti visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings as she embarked on this beautiful journey. Soon, the day arrived when their first wedding function, Haldi, took place on April 22.

Surrounded by their extremely close ones and friends, Arti and Dipak's haldi ceremony saw dance attendance of several celebrities like Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah to Kishwer Merchantt, Yuvika Chaudhary, Aparna Dixit, and Suyyash Rai. All were seen dancing their hearts out at the celebration.

Speaking about Arti and Dipak's grand sangeet ceremony, the celebration was held on April 23 in Versova, Andheri. Before sangeet, Arti's mehendi ceremony was held at the same location. Many prominent names from the entertainment industry attended the ceremony. Celebs such as Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Paras Chhabra, Yuvika Chaudhary, Karan Singh Grover and more were spotted at Arti's pre-wedding function.

It was on April 25 when Arti and Dipak tied the knot at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai, in the presence of their family, friends, and close ones.

On the professional front, Arti Singh has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows such as Uttaran, Bigg Boss Season 13, Shravani, and more.

