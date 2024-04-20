When Nikki Bella Shared Heartbreaking Reaction To Finding Out John Cena Was Dating Shay Shariatzadeh

How do you react when you find your ex has moved on in life and has happily settled down with another partner? This is something that will certainly make you uncomfortable. Something similar happened with former WWE Diva Nikki Bella when she found out that her former partner and WWE superstar John Cena was dating another woman.

Nikki Bella and John Cena’s relationship was the talk of the town in 2010 and they were together for nearly six years. But the couple broke up in 2018. Soon, John Cena started dating a Canadian woman, Shay Shariatzadeh, and the two tied the knot in 2020. But when Nikki Bella saw a picture of John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh together, her heart sank.

What Was The First Reaction of Nikki Bella?

Talking about the incident on an episode of her The Nikki & Brie Show p.k.a The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella said that when she saw John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh making headlines, her stomach went into knots. "When I saw the headline, my stomach went into knots. But then when I opened it up and saw the photo it was weird…"

She stated that it’s weird to see your ex’s photo, text or something like that after you have moved on. But she also said that when she saw a smile on Cena’s face, she was happy for him. The reason Nikki Bella gave was that everyone got to know her side of the story which is well documented on Total Bells. However, nobody knows about Cena’s side of the story and this is why she felt she hurt him.

“But because of how sad I made him and how much I felt like I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face with the paparazzi photos, I think that’s why I didn’t wanna sh*t my pants, I felt happy for him…”, Nikki Bella said.

Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella separate?

Nikki Bella in the documentary Total Bellas spoke on the fallout between her and John Cena. The reason given by them for separating was “different priorities in life”. Cena’s approach to life, marriage, kids and all of that was different from Nikki Bella and as a result, the two parted ways in 2018.

Speaking in Total Bella, she said, “I think a lot of women get into this situation when it's like, 'I love this person, but I don't know if it's right for my life,' and that's a hard thing. Sometimes we meet amazing people, but we're just meant to live a different life. (...) I just got this feeling so deep in my gut of, like, 'I need to walk away.' And no one thought I would, but it was hitting me so hard. Even though it's painful and even traumatizing, I just knew it was right.”

However, after separation, Nikki Bella also moved on in her life and married her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in August 2022. The two had started dating in 2020, and soon announced their pregnancy. The couple today have a three-year-old son.