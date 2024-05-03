Actor Lee Seo Han allegedly posts suspected obscene footage filmed in Bang Yedam's studio; issues apology

Actor Lee Seo Han uploaded a video to his social media, which sparked controversy as the public suspected that the video was shot illegally. The footage was filmed at former TREASURE member Bang Yedam's music studio. The video showed two people allegedly engaging in sexual activity on the couch. This post was met with a lot of criticism and backlash.

Bang Yedam apologizes for Lee Seo Hyun's indecent social media upload shot at his music studio

On the morning of May 2, rookie actor Lee Seo Hyun took to Instagram and uploaded a video in which two people were seemingly engaging in sexual activity on the couch of former TREASURE member Bang Yedam's music studio. The caption on the story read 'Breaking News'. The story was quickly taken down an hour later. Netizens pointed out that the angle of the video seemed like it might have been illegally filmed.

Lee Seo Han issue apologies

Lee Seo Han apologized to people and fans and claimed that the video was filmed as a joke between male friends. He added that he hopes people will refrain from groundless speculation and misunderstandings about the video. Lastly, he added that he would be more careful in the future and apologized for having caused concern.

As the controversy didn't die down, the actor made another apology on May 3. He explained that some friends are close to Bang Yedam and often visit the studio to enjoy music and watch movies. He informed that five friends met for drinks at the studio and a little past midnight, Bang Yedam and one more friend left while the others stayed. He further explained that the video was supposed to be posted on his private account but he mistakenly posted it on his public one. He ended by apologizing once more and thanking his fans.

