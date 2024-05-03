7 best Indian dance movies; Dil To Pagal Hai to Happy New Year

Bollywood is known for dishing out scores of films every year and feature film is only complete with song and dance. However, there are also some Indian dance movies that are centered around dance or tell the tale of dancers.

In this article, we take a look at the 7 best Bollywood dance movies that not only have kept us entertained but also have us grooving to its beats Read on!

7 best Bollywood dance movies that are just unforgettable:

1. Disco Dancer (1982)

The 1982 film Disco Dancer was probably one of the first films that revolved around dance. Helmed by Babbar Subhash and penned by Rahi Masoom Raza, the movie stars Mithun Chakraborty and Kim in leading roles.

The film, which narrates the story of a young street performer from the slums of Bombay who ended up becoming a popular dancer, also featured Om Puri, Gita Siddharth, and Karan Razdan while Rajesh Khanna made a special appearance. Some of the popular tracks from the film are I Am A Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja, Koi Yahan Nache Nache, and Yaad Aa Raha Hai. You can watch this classic Hindi dance movie on Prime Video. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

2. Taal (1999)

Indian director and producer Subhash Ghai showcased his prowess by helming the musical romantic drama film Taal. The movie became a major commercial success in India with the audience lauding its direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, soundtrack, costumes, choreography, and performances.

Advertisement

The film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, and many other actors. It tells the tale of the son of a successful businessman who falls in love with an impoverished singer. However, she isn’t accepted by the rich family. After meeting a famous music producer and director, the talented singer eventually becomes a star. The film is available on Prime Video and Zee 5.

3. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

If you are a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan, then you must have watched this Indian dance movie Dil To Pagal Hai at least once in your lifetime. This musical drama film is about three people who fall into a tragic love triangle. While Nisha works in Rahul’s dance troop, the lead dancer falls in love with him.

But he realizes what love is when he meets another dancer, Pooja. It gets even more complicated when Rahul finds out that Pooja is engaged to Ajay. During their last performance, everyone comes clean about their feelings and the movie ends on a happy note.

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar and can be watched online on Prime Video.

4. Aaja Nachle (2007)

Madhuri Dixit is known as the dancing diva of the Indian film industry. Back in 2007, the actress led the Bollywood dance movie Aaja Nachle. It showcases how Dia Srivastav, a choreographer living in New York City returns to India to save the dying and deserted dance theatre, Ajanta, founded by her old dance teacher, Makrand.

After he dies, he leaves Dia with the responsibility to save the theatre that was about to be demolished to build a shopping center. Directed by Anil Mehta, it also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Akshaye Khanna, Jugal Hansraj, Kunal Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Divyenndu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Divya Dutta and others.

Aaja Nachle is the most popular song of the film, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and penned by Piyush Mishra. It can be enjoyed on Prime Video.

5. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

To support his wife’s dream, and prove his love, a shy, introverted, kind-hearted electrical engineer from Punjab drastically changes his identity and takes part in a dance competition. Directed by Aditya Chopra, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in her debut along with Vinay Pathak.

Advertisement

Some of the popular songs of the record-breaking Indian dance movie are Tujh Mein Rab, Haule Haule, Dance Pe Chance, and Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte. The film can be watched on Prime Video.

6. ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)

Choreographer Remo D'Souza tried his hands in direction for the third time with the dance drama film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance in 2013. He also choreographed the movie produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Ace actor and dancer Prabhu Deva led the show and was supported by Ganesh Acharya, Kay Kay Menon, Lauren Gottlieb, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan, and others. A talented dancer goes on to prove his mettle and win a dance competition after he is provoked by his employer. A sequel of the Indian dance movie ABCD 2 was released on June 19, 2015. ABCD 1 is available on Netflix.

7. Happy New Year (2014)

A group of amateurs take the help of an acclaimed dancer to take part in a dancing competition. They transform into a team for the first time and try to win the competition while pulling off the biggest diamond heist ever.

Directed by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff. Happy New Year can be streamed on Netflix.

These are some of the best Indian dance movies that have kept audiences on their toes. Do you have anything to add to this list?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 best John Abraham dialogues that are as powerful as Pathaan actor