'Meant To Happen': Kylie Jenner Expresses Thoughts On Having A Third Child Amid Timothee Chalamet Dating Rumors

Kylie Jenner recently appeared on the cover of HommeGirls and spoke to them about her future family plans during the interview. The makeup mogul has two children namely, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster which she is raising with ex Travis Scott. Fans know that Kylie has wanted always to become a young mother and love kids so let’s find out what are her future family plans with her current beau, Timothee Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner talks about future family plans

The 25-year-old while speaking to HommeGirls that she doesn’t have a plan even though some women do but Kylie said whatever happens is meant to happen and she doesn’t have a number in mind too. The youngest sister runs the whole Kylie Cosmetics empire and is an integral part of the reality show has been dating the Dune star, Timothee Chalamet. During the interview, when discussed about her future plans she said, "I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen," she added. "But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions."

Furthermore, the successful entrepreneur also opened up about sensitive topics about how becoming a mother has changed her perspective on beauty. Jenner said that becoming a mother has made her more inclined towards self-love. She shared, "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Kylie Jenner and her two kids

Kylie furthermore talked about how it is a blessing that she has been living and experiencing so much at a young age. She shared that she has two kids and she is just 25 and she has never been happier. "As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities," Jenner added. Fans are obsessed with Kylie's pictures and over time, she has posted several pictures with her kids while being on a vacation or at home.

Despite her busy schedule, Kylie never fails to spend time with her daughter and son. Last month, she shared a TikTok video that featured Aire, his son while she was promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics eye-makeup products. The creator is seen applying two shades of her newly launched matte liquid eyeshadows and Kylash mascara and showering her kid with kisses and hugs. As she continued her makeup routine, her son continued to be heard in the video and apologized to her viewers about the constant baby noises and said this is the reason why doesn’t get on TikTok a lot.

