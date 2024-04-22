Will Former WWE Champion Goldberg Join AEW? DETAILS Inside

Bill Goldberg is one of the biggest faces of professional wrestling, from his dominating run in WCW to his run in WWE. Goldberg was booked as a true superstar. He had some of the most memorable moments in WWE, from defeating Brock Lesnar in his prime in seconds to capturing the WWE Universal Championship.

Goldberg last wrestled his match in WWE against Roman Reigns for his WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022; Goldberg lost the game against The Tribal Chief via technical submission.

Goldberg's loss to Roman Reigns in 2022 was his last appearance in WWE, and the former WCW champion has been a free agent since then. Fans have predicted Goldberg's debut in AEW since he departed from WWE.

Recently, Goldberg gave an interview on 93.7 The Ticket, where he was asked about his potential AEW joining.

Goldberg responded on his potential AEW debut, "I've talked to him (Tony Khan) a number of times throughout the past. This is where you're gonna get the most blunt answer you're gonna get from me. The product is too cheesy. The product is too cheesy. It doesn't deserve to have, whatever, now you're really gonna get me going." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance."

Monday Night Raw Lineup

Tonight's Monday Night Raw is from Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH, and according to a report by WrestleTix, the show is almost sold out. Available Tickets: 473, Current Setup: 9,400, Tickets Distributed: 8,927. Here is the lineup for tonight, Monday Night Raw.

Battle Royal to crown new Women's World Champion

Gunther returns

Awesome Truth v DIY (World Tag-Team Titles)

Ricochet & Andrade v Dom & JD

ALSO READ: What Was Roman Reigns' Backstage Reaction to Losing Champion at WrestleMania 40?