Cody Rhodes Discloses Roman Reigns' Reaction to Losing WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 has become one of the most beloved WrestleMania events of all time. Several factors contributed to its success, such as Cody Rhodes overcoming all obstacles and fulfilling his family's legacy by becoming the first champion, the end of Roman Reigns' four-year championship reign, The Rock's return to the ring after nearly a decade, and many more memorable moments.

Cody Rhodes has now become the new face and WWE Undisputed Champion, and he will lead the company for a while. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is taking an indefinite break from WWE. Reigns was recently spotted working on a Hollywood project, indicating that he won't be returning anytime soon.

In a recent interview with SI, Cody Rhodes shared Roman Reigns' backstage reaction after his WrestleMania 40 victory. Rhodes said, "He (Roman Reigns) was nowhere to be found in Gorilla when I got back (after winning the WWE Title). I look forward to when we actually do have that moment and get to see one another."

Cody Rhodes Wants To Be Champion Like Roman Reigns

In the recent interview with SI, Cody Rhodes, the newly crowned WWE Undisputed Champion, also spoke about Roman Reigns and his impact on the wrestling industry.

Rhodes acknowledged that Reigns' run as a wrestler had been generational and that he had changed the industry in a significant way. According to Rhodes, there have been only a few wrestlers in the last 30 years who have had such a significant impact on the business.

Rhodes also expressed his belief that Reigns knew that he could leave WWE, and the company would still thrive. Fans of WWE are eagerly waiting for Reigns' return, especially after the emergence of the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. There is much anticipation for what Reigns will do next in WWE.

