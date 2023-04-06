Pretty Rose Brown Hair Colors to Try at Home

Introduction

It's the season of unique and trendy hair colors and rose-brown hair colors might be the perfect option for you! This gorgeous color combines pink, red, and brown to create a lovely, feminine look.

The best part is that it can be tailored to your personal preferences, whether you prefer a subtle hint of rose-brown or a bold and vibrant shade. In this article, we'll look at 33 different rose-brown hair colors you can try at home, as well as how to achieve each look.

33 Subtle Rose Brown Hair Colors to Try at Home

If you’re in the mood to try something new, experimental and fun, here are a few rose-brown hair color styles

1. Soft Rose Brown: This color is suitable for those who want a subtle tint of rose in their hair. It displays a soft pink hue blended with warm brown base.

Tips to achieve it: Choose a hair dye with a soft, pink, or rose gold undertone. Look for shades with names like "soft rose brown," "dusty rose," or "rosewood."

2. Light Rose Brown: This shade is a light rose brown hair color, and a bit brighter than Soft Rose Brown, with a stronger pink tint throughout.

Tips to achieve it: Use a light brown hair dye with a pink or rose gold additive to create a soft, subtle rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

3. Dusty Rose Brown: A muted and understated pink-brown blend, perfect for a subtle and sophisticated look.

Tips to achieve it: Mix a medium brown hair dye with a pink or rose gold hair dye to create a dusty rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

4. Warm Rose Brown: A warm, rose golden brown hair color base with subtle rose undertones throughout.

Tips to achieve it: Mix a warm brown hair dye with a pink or red additive to create a warm rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

5. Cool Rose Brown: A cooler, ash-brown base with pink undertones that add a touch of femininity to the look.

Tips to achieve it: Mix a cool brown hair dye with a pink or rose gold additive to create a cool-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

6. Dark Rose Brown: A deeper, richer, dark rose brown hair color base with hints of pink that add dimension and depth.

Tips to achieve it: Use a dark brown hair dye with a pink or red additive to create a rich, deep rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

7. Rose Gold Brown: This beautiful blend features a warm, golden brown base with rose gold highlights throughout.

Tips to achieve it: Achieving rose gold brown hair requires a mix of brown hair dye and a pink or rose gold additive.

8. Rosewood Brown: A darker, richer brown with rosewood undertones for a stunning, moody look.

Tips to achieve it: Mix a rosewood hair dye with a brown hair dye to create a rich, rosewood-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

9. Smoky Rose Brown: A muted, smoky brown with hints of rose for a subtle yet striking effect.

Tips to achieve it: Use a smoky brown hair dye with a pink or rose gold additive to create a cool, smoky-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

10. Copper Rose Brown: This bold shade combines a warm brown base with coppery pink highlights for a head-turning look.

Tips to achieve it: Mix a copper hair dye with a brown hair dye to create a rich, copper-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

11. Cinnamon Rose Brown: A warm brown base with cinnamon-colored rose highlights for a deliciously sweet look.

Tips to achieve it: Use a cinnamon brown hair dye with a pink or rose gold additive to create a warm, cinnamon-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

12. Toffee Rose Brown: A soft brown base with toffee-colored rose highlights for a warm, inviting look.

Tips to achieve it: Choose a hair dye in a toffee brown shade. Look for a shade with warm, golden undertones. Add a small amount of a pink or rose gold additive to the hair dye. This will give it a hint of pink and create the toffee rose brown shade.

13. Mahogany Rose Brown: A rich, deep brown base with mahogany-colored rose undertones for a stunning and dramatic effect.

Tips to achieve it: Choose a hair dye in a mahogany brown shade. This shade is a rich, reddish-brown that will create the base color for your mahogany rose brown hair. Add a small amount of a pink or rose gold additive to the hair dye. This will give it a pinkish undertone and create the mahogany rose brown shade.

14. Mocha Rose Brown: A rich, chocolatey brown with mocha-colored rose highlights for a luxurious and indulgent look.

Tips to achieve it: Choose a hair dye in a mocha brown shade. It is medium brown with a red tint. Add a small amount of a pink or rose gold additive to the hair dye. This will give it a pinkish undertone and create the mocha rose brown shade.

17. Berry Rose Brown: A rich, berry-toned brown with subtle pink undertones for a bold and vibrant effect.

Tips to achieve it: Use a berry red hair dye with a brown hair dye to create a deep, berry-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

18. Plum Rose Brown: A deep, rich brown with plum-colored rose undertones for a moody and sultry look.

Tips to achieve it: Choose a hair dye in a dark plum or burgundy shade. This shade will create the base color for your plum rose brown hair. Add a small amount of a pink or rose gold additive to the hair dye. This will give it a pinkish undertone and create a plum rose brown shade.

19. Wine Rose Brown: A rich, wine-toned brown with pink undertones for a bold and glamorous effect.

Tips to achieve it: Choose a hair dye in a wine red or burgundy shade. This shade will create the base color for your wine-rose brown hair. Add a small amount of a pink or rose gold additive to the hair dye. This will give it a pinkish undertone and create the wine rose brown shade.

20. Rusty Rose Brown: A warm, rusty brown with pink undertones for a bold and earthy look.

Tips to achieve it: Mix a rusty red hair dye with a brown hair dye to create a rusty-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

21. Pumpkin Spice Rose Brown: A warm brown base with pumpkin spice-colored rose highlights for a cozy and inviting look.

Tips to achieve it: Choose a hair dye in a pumpkin spice shade. It has copper-like undertones. Add a small amount of a pink or rose gold additive to the hair dye. This will give it a pinkish undertone and create the pumpkin spice rose brown shade.

22. Caramel Rose Brown: A warm, caramel-colored brown with rose undertones for a sweet and feminine effect.

Tips to achieve it: Choose a hair dye in a caramel brown shade. This shade is a light to medium brown with golden undertones. Add a small amount of a pink or rose gold additive to the hair dye. This will give it a pinkish undertone and create the caramel rose brown shade.

23. Honey Rose Brown: A rich, golden brown with honey-colored rose highlights for a warm and inviting look.

Tips to achieve it: Choose a hair dye in a honey-brown shade. This shade is golden brown with honey undertones. Add a small amount of a pink or rose gold additive to the hair dye. This will give it a pinkish undertone and create a honey-rose brown shade.

24. Sunset Rose Brown: A warm, sunset-toned brown with pink undertones for a bold and dramatic effect.

Tips to achieve it: Bleach your hair to a light blonde or pale yellow color. This is necessary to achieve the bright, vivid sunset colors in your hair. Choose a hair dye in a warm, orange, or peach shade. This will create the base color for your sunset rose brown hair.

25. Coral Rose Brown: A warm, coral-toned brown with subtle pink undertones for a bright and summery look.

Tips to achieve it: Use a coral hair dye with a brown hair dye to create a vibrant, coral-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

26. Peach Rose Brown: A warm, peach-toned brown with pink undertones for a soft and feminine effect.

Tips to achieve it: Mix a peach hair dye with a brown hair dye to create a peachy-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

27. Blush Rose Brown: A soft, blush-toned brown with pink undertones for a delicate and romantic look.

Tips to achieve it: Mix a blush pink hair dye with a light brown hair dye to create a soft, blush-toned rose brown shade. Apply to hair and leave on for the recommended time before rinsing.

28. Strawberry Rose Brown: A warm, strawberry-toned brown with pink undertones for a playful and fun effect.

Tips to achieve it: Start with a base of light to medium brown hair. In case you have a darker shade of hair, use bleach to lighten them. Choose a hair dye in a strawberry blonde or copper shade. This shade will create the base color for your strawberry rose brown hair.

29. Rosé Champagne Brown: A warm, champagne-toned brown with pink undertones for a luxurious and sophisticated look.

Tips to achieve it: Start with a base of light brown or dark blonde hair. Choose a hair dye in a champagne blonde shade. This shade will create the base color for your rosé champagne brown hair.

30. Rose Brown Balayage: A gradient of rose brown hues blended seamlessly for a natural and subtle effect.

Tips to achieve it: Apply a rose gold hair dye to the ends of your hair for a subtle, rose gold balayage effect.

31. Rose Brown Ombre: A bold and striking gradient of rose brown hues, with a clear delineation between the colors.

Tips to achieve it: Apply a rose brown hair dye to the ends of your hair for an ombre effect.

32. Rose Brown Highlights: Subtle highlights of rose brown throughout the hair for a delicate and feminine touch.

Tips to achieve it: Apply rose brown hair dye to select sections of your hair for a highlighted effect.

33. Rose Brown Lowlights: Deeper, richer rose brown tones are added to the hair for depth and dimension.

Tips to achieve it: Section your hair and apply the dye to small sections of hair, focusing on the areas where you want the lowlights. Take a thin-tooth comb to dissolve the dye through strands of your hair, blending it with your natural hair color.

34. Rose Brown Dip Dye: A bold and striking look featuring a clear, defined line between the natural hair color and the rose brown dip dye.

Tips to achieve it: Clip the rest of your hair up and out of the way and segment the bottom part of your hair (generally the last 6-8 inches). Apply the color to the bottom portion of your hair, ensuring that the ends are completely saturated. Blend the dye upward with a comb or your fingertips to create a gradient effect.

35. Reverse Rose Brown: A unique twist on the trend, with the majority of the hair, dyed a rose brown hue and the roots left natural.

Tips to achieve it: Apply a rose brown hair dye to the roots of your hair and a lighter brown hair dye to the ends for a reverse ombre effect.

Conclusion

Rose brown hair is a beautiful and versatile trend that can be customized to fit any style or personality. With so many different shades and techniques to choose from, there is a rose brown hair color for everyone. Whether you prefer a subtle hint of rose or a bold and vibrant shade, these 33 rose-brown hair colors are sure to inspire you to try something new with your hair.

