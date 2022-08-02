All the best hair color trends to try in 2022

If you have been thinking about changing up your hair but cannot decide what you actually want, you have stumbled upon just the right page. From conventional honey gold brondes and expensive brunettes to unconventional hair color ideas right from your Pinterest feed, this little guide can help you figure out everything.

Whether you want to tick “got my hair colored” from your bucket list of firsts, you want to bring back your lost confidence after a bad breakup, or you just want to look chic and flawless at all times, regardless of the reason, this list of hair color trends can help you know what’s hot. In a world that’s smitten with instant gratification, hair color has always been just the right big bold statement to make. It’s all up to you, your next hair color can be warm and rich, or playful and dynamic. In other words, if you are looking to switch up your hair, you must go for warmer tones of blondes, brunettes, or reds, and if you don't want to play it safe, you must not give up on the chance to get playful cool-toned hues.

Right from Hailey Bieber’s riviera brunette or Khloe Kardashian’s frosted sugar blonde, this season has a chic hair color for almost every fit and aesthetic. Gone are the days when women had to pick hair colors from a boring one-size-fits-all catalog. The hair color trends in 2022 are all about glorifying your look to embrace a seriously jaw-dropping transformation.

Honestly, there's no time like now, to reinvent yourself, go on screenshot these cute hair color trends as a reference for your colorist. Here’s a quick tip if you’re making a drastic change opt for a trial run. Yes, experiment with a temporary hair dye. Seriously, if you're desperately itching to go blonde, brunette, or anything in between, you have plenty of options on your plate. In fact, to get a clear understanding of what’s hot this 2022, read on for a complete guide to hair color trends for 2022.

Hair color trends 2022 - What’s hot this season?

From strawberry blonde to deep sultry red, experts have been predicting a wide range of hair color trends that may shine in 2022. Yes, when it comes to hair colors there is so much more than an expensive brunette look. Copper tones, subtle highlights, light browns, caramel ribbons, honey golden blondes, silver champagne, and brondes everything’s on the 2022 hair color trend radar. That doesn’t mean you can’t dye your hair bright pink, 2022 is all about unexpected twists to your classic hair colors. But, why go for just a basic bright pink when you can go for a dreamy ombre shade of almost any color, blue, lavender, grey, you name it?

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the top hair color trends of 2022. Go, find out what are the hottest shades this season before you book your next salon appointment.

1. Honey-gold bronde

Naturally blonde, or going blonde for the first time, it's time to move away from flashy blondes to a natural golden brown. This season, it is time to tone down the blonde. From enhanced natural color to wheaty, oaty golden blonde. As the colder months arrive, the hair color that’s going to be most in demand will be honey-gold bronde which is the perfect blend of blonde and brunette. The bold in-depth base of the brunette shade is accentuated with lightly blended honey gold ribbon highlights. This is just the hair color you need for ultimate vibrancy and contrast. It delivers a gorgeous glistening effect which really brings out the best.

2. Honey caramel

Honey caramel can definitely be compared with brondes. Caramel color is as dreamy as it sounds especially if you cannot pick a complete blonde or a brunette look. Basically, caramel-colored are the middle ground between golden blondes, browns, and even soft reds. This season you can get yourself a creamy caramel hair color. It will be a dark blonde or a light brown base blended with sun-kissed tones to add just the right amount of depth and dimension. It's just the right kind of middle between deep blondes and ash blonde and honestly, it is just unbeatable.

3. Fine lines

Bold highlights are so last season. This season is all about finer, more natural-looking highlights. If you want a bright blonde that Khloe Kardashian effortlessly pulled off, you need to request your hair color expert to give you a perfect mix of fine woven highlights and lowlights. This helps you go for an allover statement blonde without going over the top. You can even notch down the highlights by requesting baby lights that are not very chunky or blended. This hair color is perfect for short or medium hair lengths. They are going to be so in this winter season. So, what are you waiting for? Screenshot this for your colorist.

4. Warm brunettes

While a classic brunette is always in, this season is more about a warm brunette. When brunettes go for highlights, they are strongly advised to avoid flashy colors. They should go for the deep golden blonde and other subtler tones like caramel and chocolate. This gives an overall warm brown look with a tinge of amber or even gold tones. You can even ask your hairstylist to add highlights based on pigments of deep chocolate, golden, copper, and even red pigments but in warmer and richer tones. A warm brunette look is basically a sun-kissed look as it delivers a beautifully bronzed glow. These rich highlights work to reflect just the right amount of light for thicker, shinier locks that are full of life.

5. Expensive brunette

A number of blonde celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid traded their blonde look for an expensive brunette look. Basically, an expensive brunette look constitutes a beautiful brown hair color with deeper dimensions and more detail. The goal of an expensive brunette look is to give you details with multiple deeper shades for a more dimensional and expensive-looking look. Before going for an expensive brunette look it is important to talk to your hairstylist in utmost detail. Apart from the photo references, you have to mention, that you do not need one color all over. You need depth and dimension. Discuss both the shades for highlights and low lights beforehand to avoid any surprises. Also, you must allow the hair color artist to give you a haircut that most flaunts the look.

6. Deep auburn

If you have a love for red, this season you must go for deeper, richer shades of red. The winter season ahead is going to be all about rich shades like deep auburn. These intense hair colors with deep red shades are just perfect to complement everything in your winter lookbook. If you have a deeper skin tone or brown eyes, red is just the color for you. It is all you need to bring out your eyes. In fact, red has a way of looking perfect on anyone with blue or green eye color as well that’s because it creates an unexpected contrast. It is all you need to add a brilliant shine to your tresses.

7. Cinnamon red

If you aren't ready for a bold red look, but you still want to experiment with red, you must go for cinnamon red. Cinnamon red is basically a softer take on shades of red. With red, you must go with an exact picture of the shade you want. Talk to your stylist before you sit on that chair. With so many types of red out there, you must make sure you pick the one that sits right with your skin tone. Cinnamon red can vary from a light reddish brown or a pumpkin spice orange to a deep auburn. It’s the perfect middle ground between the chestnut browns and copper.

8. Black diamond

Black diamond is a rich black hair color that’s all you need for a look that’s full of power and glamour. Black represents a certain kind of charisma and power that defeats almost every other hair color. In fact, there is something about shiny black hair that says full of life. If you have a pale white complexion, you must go for black hair color for a snow white look. Not just that, anyone with darker skin can also go with black to bring out the richer tones.

9. Brunette balayage

Brunette balayage is a look where you add highlights to your brunette hair. Balayage is a French hand-painting coloring technique that is specially used to add softer, warmer highlights for depth. This hair coloring technique is capable of delivering visibly softer and gentler strokes of color for a healthier and enhanced but still brunette look.

10. Winter white

Call it, winter white or icy blonde, this new hair color is not going out of trend that soon. Everyone seemed to fall in love with this new take on a classic blonde look. This single-tone even color is all you need if you’d like to stand out in a crowd. This blonde has an intense process, so people with naturally darker hair tones must think things through before going forward.

11. Natural silver

It is the era where flaunting silver hair is fashion. If you are in your late 30s and 40s, you can definitely go for a natural silver hair look with the intent of representing freedom and empowerment. It's absolutely brave and looks gorgeous on long hair. You can see your hair stylist and consult different ways and haircuts to bring out the best in you. You can go for the classic salt and pepper look or work closely on proper maintenance and glossing to avoid any yellowing.

12. Mushroom brown

Mushroom brown is going to be big this season. In fact, all the natural brunettes should be asking for a mushroom brown hair color if they want to spice things up without doing anything very flashy. Mushroom brown is the perfect neutral hair color with subtle shades of brown and gray which looks mostly like a mushroom. This shade requires the color stylist to work with a series of lowlights and highlights on an ash brown base to deliver more dimension and hue.

13. Jewel tones

Another hair color trend in 2022 will definitely be the fantasy hair colors also known as jewel tones. If you like to live life on the experimental side of things, jewel tones are just the one for you. But what is a jewel-tone hair color? Jewel-toned hair color shades basically include bright shades like fuchsia, emerald, amethyst, and eggplant. All of them are downright stunning and they are trending at the moment. Jewel tones are all about bold colors. To pick the blend of just the right fantasy shades that suits your skin tone, you must keep the following facts in mind.

Anyone with fair skin and light hair should go for lighter or medium jewel tone shades like aqua or amethyst.

Anyone with olive skin and dark hair should go for darker jewel-tone shades like fuchsia, emerald, and sapphire to accentuate their skin.

Anyone with dark skin should go with ultra-dark jewel tones like garnet, ruby, and topaz to make it pop.

14. Money piece highlights

Another hair color trend that’s going to be out there this season is a money-piece highlight. Money piece highlights are strands around the front hairline that are highlighted as a face brightening technique. People call it the money-saving and time-saving minimal technique to deliver maximum highlighted hair. Typically, a money piece highlight includes a bold color on the hair around the face. Money piece highlights work as an interesting face-framing technique that works to effortlessly brighten up the hairline. People usually get it done to simply spruce up the existing color but it delivers a lot more. Money piece highlights work to instantly brighten up the eyes, accentuate features, and deliver a chic but natural look.

15. Mahogany glow

Classy touches of red to spice a brunette look that’s mahogany glow. People have been crazy about this look since 2021 and it's here to stay. Typically suitable for dark hair, this hair color is all about red-brown accents to beautifully reflect light on a rich brunette look. People go with all sorts of dimensions and shades, talk to your colorist before you sit on that chair.

16. Matte brown

If you have been on the fence about going all blonde, you should go with a matte brown. If going bold is a big bold step for you, matte brown can help you ease your journey. The beauty of matte brown is it looks perfect on almost every skin tone. Again, there are all kinds of brown you must talk to your colorist before you finalize the shade and highlights.

17. Pastel pink and peaches

Remember the year Khloe Kardashian surprised us with her pastel pink transformation? Well, if you are looking to dip a toe into fantasy hair colors, you can definitely start slowly by adding peach or pink tones to your light blondes hair.

18. Bright pops

If your hair color journey has been pretty boring and you want to go big, you must go for bright pops like pink or blue. They came up as a quarantine experiment but are here to stay. Instead of complete pop color, you can even go for a bright color under your hair with will be visible when you tie up a ponytail.

19. Sand tropez

If you have a thing for a multitone blonde as Kylie Jenner did, you must go for sand tropez. Sand tropez has been here a while and is definitely here to stay. It's the perfect blend of ash and gold. This hair color technique masters mixing highlights and mid-lights to create a multidimensional shade of sandy and beige tones. Get this hair color for a beachy vibe all year long.

20. Reverse balayage

Just as the name implies reverse balayage, is simply the "reverse" of a balayage (the hand coloring technique) So, basically, reverse balayage is one of the most low-maintenance hair colors. If you have bright highlights and you’re looking for hair color for an easier grow-out, you can go for a root color that’s one shade lighter than your natural hair color. This is the perfect plan to seamlessly blend your new growth with your natural color and the highlights by creating a light but visible contrast.

Hair color maintenance between salon visits- All you need to know

Almost all celebrity colorists agree that the basic rule of hair color maintenance has to be limiting your hair wash. It’s safe to go as high as twice a week, anything more than that may lead to fading. Limiting hair wash and picking good color-protecting shampoo results in minimizing color fading, retaining the gloss, and maintaining elasticity, and healthiness of the hair. Once you learn to maintain your hair color it will not only deliver healthier hair, it will significantly reduce the number of mandatory salon visits.

Honestly, there’s no getting around it, with constant sun exposure and time color fades but what you can do is slow it down. So how to extend the life of your hair color and keep your hair well-nourished between appointments, let us find out.

Understand your hair color cycle: Understanding your cycle gives you a chance to slow down the fading process. Once you get your hair done, it is all perfect. but, just in about two weeks, the color begins to lose its shine and tone. In the next two weeks, the roots begin to grow out and it shows. Understanding this cycle has to be the first step to slowing down the fading process.

Steer clear from stripping ingredients: Another step has to be understanding what harms your hair color which includes all the color stripping ingredients, like sulfates silicones, and ammonia. Make sure your products are free of these stripping ingredients.

Do not over-wash: Another common mistake people do is over-wash the hair which leads to quicker fading of color. For the maintenance of color, you must limit your hair wash to a maximum of two times a week. If you like to wash your hair every way, you have got to invest more in hair moisturizing products to reinstate all the natural oils. Also make sure your products are free of sulfates, silicones, and ammonia.

Deep condition: Invest in a good conditioner for well-hydrated hair that keeps your locks nourished. The logic is simple dry hair loses color faster, your goal is to keep your hair hydrated for long-lasting hair color. You can also go for color-treatment hair masks.

Get a gloss: A gloss can do wonders to a dull color. An in-salon gloss works to instantly refresh the hair color and does wonder to protect hair despite all the sun exposure.

Minimize heat styling: Another important factor in the maintenance of your hair color has to be minimizing Another important factor in the maintenance of your hair color has to be minimizing heat styling , especially without heat-protecting products. Straightening irons, curlers, and other heat-induced tools work to fade the color. Add a good hair-protecting serum into your routine for the utmost protection.

