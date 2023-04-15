10 DIY Protein Hair Masks to Hydrate Your Thirsty Locks

Our hair, similar to the rest of our body, is made up of proteins in the form of a chain of amino acids and keratin. (1). Constant styling of your hair using heat tools such as curling iron, or a straightener, and exposure to other hazardous elements such as dust, pollutants, chemicals, harsh products, etc can take a toll on your hair leaving them lifeless, dry, and undernourished.

That’s where hair masks come into play. While there are tons of hair treatments available in salons that you can indulge in, none of those can beat a hassle-free protein-enriched DIY hair mask made within the confines of your home.

Scroll ahead to know all about 10 DIY Protein hair masks that can help you switch your hair from frizzy to fantastic.

10 Homemade Protein Hair Packs

1. Mayonnaise Hair Pack

Mayonnaise apart from adding flavor to your grilled sandwiches and burgers might also be the ingredient that does wonders for your locks and is great for hair protein treatment at home. Apart from egg yolk, Mayonnaise contains vinegar which as per a study is quite helpful in minimizing dandruff present in your locks. (2). Not only this but research conducted on elementary school children found it to be successful in controlling head lice. (3).

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

Mayonnaise

An egg

Any essential oil

Steps

Mix mayonnaise with the yolk of an egg along with any essential oil of your choice to add aroma.

Whisk the mixture well until you obtain a smooth paste.

Apply the prepared mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it for approximately an hour.

Wash with a shampoo and then a conditioner.

2. Avocado-Coconut Milk Hair Pack

The all-natural and creamy coconut milk is enriched with a significant amount of proteins while avocado is a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals that are considered highly beneficial to alleviate hair loss. (4,5,6).

Preparation Time

5-10 minutes

Ingredients

2 fresh avocado

2 tablespoon coconut milk

2 teaspoon olive oil

Steps

Start the preparation of your DIY protein hair mask by mixing the avocados well.

Add coconut milk to it and stir well until you get a smooth mixture.

Add a teaspoon of olive oil to the mix to make it more viable, as it contains squalene that conditions your tresses, leaving them bouncy, soft, and smooth. (7).

Apply the pack to your scalp and the length of your locks and let it stay for approximately 30 minutes.

Rinse it with cool water.

Follow it up with a mild shampoo and conditioner wash.

3. Egg Yolk, Almond, and Honey Hair Pack

This power-packed DIY protein hair mask might be the magical potent that your dull locks are in dire need of. While the egg yolk provides your hair with the essential dose of protein it requires, honey nourishes your follicles by locking the moisture that is required to keep your mane hydrated. (8,9). Honey has also been found to work well against hair woes such as dandruff and dermatitis. (10).

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

2 teaspoon almond oil

1 tablespoon honey

Steps

Start the process of your DIY mask by mixing all three ingredients together until you obtain a smooth mix.

Apply the prepared pack on your scalp and allow it to stay for approximately 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it out with cool water, following a gentle shampoo and conditioner.

This hair protein treatment at home can be used twice a week for better and more effective results.

4. Honey and Milk Hair Pack

Honey and milk make for an effective combination of a DIY mask that’s considered effective against taming dry, brittle, unruly, and damaged locks. While honey hydrates your undernourished dry strands with much-needed nutrition, milk being jam-packed with essentials such as proteins, Vitamin B12, zinc, iron, Vitamin C, etc makes the hair pack even more powerful. (9,11).

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup of milk

1 tablespoon of honey

1 spray bottle

Steps

For this homemade hair protein treatment, mix milk and honey well.

Pour the mix into a spray bottle for easy and effortless use.

Wash your hair with a gentle shampoo.

Then, spray the prepared combination on your scalp and hair in place of your regular conditioner.

Let your locks absorb the mix for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it well with water. Add this hair pack to your regime to witness desired results.

5. Yogurt and Coconut Oil Hair Pack

Apart from being super-healthy, and oh-so-yummy in taste, yogurt also makes for an excellent ingredient in a DIY hair mask. The probiotic bacteria present in yogurt promote hair growth and density by significantly improving the anagen phase of your hair follicles. It’s also helpful in regulating sebum production which further aids in balancing the pH level of your scalp. (12).

Combining yogurt with coconut oil, which is another powerful agent providing protection to your mane against damage, makes for a perfect blend of a DIY mask. (13).

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup yogurt

2 tablespoon coconut oil

Steps

Mix yogurt and coconut oil thoroughly.

Apply the prepared mask to your hair.

Leave it for approximately 15-20 minutes.

Rinse your hair with lukewarm water and then shampoo it.

This hair mask can be used twice a week and doesn’t take much time to prepare as well.

6. Banana and Avocado Hair Pack

The all-natural and enriching avocado is infused with essential vitamins and minerals and several anecdotal evidence points towards it being beneficial in achieving silkier, and lustrous hair. Banana, the other component required to prepare this hair mask consists of natural oils, along with potassium, vitamins, and carbohydrates, that are essential to replenish your hair and keep them hydrated. (14)

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

1 fresh banana

1 ripe avocado

Any essential oil

Steps

Mix banana and avocado taken from your pantry thoroughly to ensure that the mixture is lump free.

Add any essential oil of your choice to the mix to enhance the fragrance of the mask.

Apply the prepared mixture and leave it for an hour.

Wash the mask with shampoo and conditioner.

7. Lemon and Eggs

Scalp build-up is something we’ve all faced every now and then, owing to excessive usage of styling products, and chemicals. This DIY protein hair mask made up of lemon and eggs is super easy to prepare and can help minimize scalp build-up as well.

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

1 egg white

2 teaspoon lemon juice

Steps

Combine the goodness of protein-packed eggs with lemon juice, which can balance the pH level of your scalp by simply mixing egg white with lemon juice. (15).

Apply the pack to your clean and dry locks. Lemon juice also helps in eliminating the off-putting smell of eggs which can get overwhelming at times.

Rinse the pack after an hour of its application using water and shampoo.

8. Yogurt, Egg, and Cream Hair Pack

Mixing yogurt and eggs makes for an enriching and simple DIY hair mask infused with a good amount of proteins and amino acids. Adding cream to the pack helps in making the paste even smoother.

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

1 egg

2 tablespoon yogurt

1 tablespoon cream

Steps

Mix an egg with yogurt and cream and whisk them together until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the prepared mask on your scalp and the complete length of your hair.

Leave it for approximately 45 minutes and then rinse it with water.

Shampoo your hair and condition them.

9. Coconut Milk Hair Pack

The richness of coconut milk in itself is enough to rejuvenate your tresses and provide them with nourishment. Coconut and its extracts also have the magical property of diminishing hair damage and controlling split ends. (16).

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoon coconut milk



Steps

Warm the coconut milk on low flame for a minute or so.

Apply the rich ingredient from the mid-length of your hair to the ends and massage it well on the scalp.

Let it soak in your strands for a significant amount of time or leave it overnight for enhanced hydration.

Rinse it with shampoo and conditioner the next day.

10. Apple Cider Vinegar and Gelatin Hair Pack

Gelatin is packed with a high concentration of proteins and can make any hair pack even more effective. (17). Apple Cider vinegar is another active ingredient that has been found to alleviate several hair woes including alopecia areata. (18).

Preparation Time

15 minutes

Ingredients

200 ml water

Powdered gelatin

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

Steps

Take a pan, add water to it, and sprinkle a bit of powdered gelatin into it. Mix it well to ensure no lumps are formed.

Let it rest for 5-10 minutes

Add apple cider vinegar to the mix.

Let the mixture cool down.

Apply it to your scalp and the entire length of your hair.

Wash your hair with shampoo after half an hour of application.

Conclusion

There’s nothing about a hair mask that isn’t appealing. The deep conditioning treatment that rejuvenates your locks by adding shine, moisture, and texture to them is a must-have in each one of our vanity. Hair masks are apt for all hair types and textures and can also be tailored to meet your specific requirements. But taking out time to make an appointment with your hairdresser can prove to be quite a challenge at times.

So, fret no more over those salon visits for your hair that are getting scarce owing to your hectic work life and busy schedule. DIY hair masks are the ultimate solution that can help you pamper your hair without any risks of chemicals or harsh elements. Opt for any one of these suggested DIY protein hair masks and hopefully, they may help you give your tresses that desired transformation.

