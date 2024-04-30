Get ready for May, folks, because it's packing a punch with a slew of fantastic flicks bidding farewell. This May, there's a bunch of great movies leaving, so you don't want to miss them. These aren't just any movies; they're gems cherished by audiences worldwide. Every movie on the list is awesome and was loved by people when they first came out.

If you missed out on any of these films before, now's your chance to watch them on Netflix before they're gone next month. This time, the list has mostly serious dramas and some really famous titles. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into our top picks of must-watch movies leaving Netflix in May 2024!

Jurassic Park (May 1)

Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, B.D. Wong

Jurassic Park is a classic movie that made kids everywhere obsessed with dinosaurs. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this movie from 1993 was really special. It not only started a big movie series but also got people interested in dinosaurs again. The movie is based on a book by Michael Crichton and tells the story of scientists visiting a dinosaur park. But when things go wrong, the dinosaurs escape and cause chaos. The movie was a huge hit and changed how we see dinosaurs in movies.

Elvis (May 1)

Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh

Elvis Presley's life and career have been shown in many movies and documentaries. But this 2022 movie by Baz Luhrmann (who made The Great Gatsby) really captures the essence of the King of Rock and Roll. It's a great look at his life, both personal and professional. Austin Butler plays Elvis, and Tom Hanks is his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie follows Elvis from his humble beginnings to fame. It's been praised by critics and audiences alike, earning awards for Butler and getting nine nominations at the Oscars.

Joker (May 1)

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy

Now's a good time to watch Joker before the sequel comes out. It tells the story of Arthur Fleck, a clown who dreams of being a comedian but faces many struggles. Joaquin Phoenix does an amazing job as Arthur, winning an Oscar for his performance. The movie was a big hit, making over $1 billion worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing R-rated films ever. it's sequel Joker 2 is set to release on October 4 this year.

Uncut Gems (May 9)

Cast: Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel

Adam Sandler, known for his comedic roles, showcased his serious acting chops in Uncut Gems. It's a 2019 film directed by the Safdie Brothers. The story revolves around Howard Ratner, portrayed by Sandler, a jeweler from New York's Diamond District with a penchant for high-stakes gambling. When Howard makes a risky bet that could change his fortune, he finds himself entangled in a web of debts and dangerous adversaries, risking everything to stay afloat.

Silver Linings Playbook (May 1)

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker

Directed by David O. Russell Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic comedy-drama based on the novel by Matthew Quick. The film follows the journey of Patrizio Pat Solitano Jr. (Bradley Cooper), a man struggling with bipolar disorder, and Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence) a young widow facing her own life challenges. After being released from a psychiatric hospital, Pat moves back in with his parents and seeks to reconcile with his estranged wife. Along the way, he meets Tiffany, who offers to help him if he agrees to be her dance partner in an upcoming competition.

Silver Linings Playbook received widespread critical acclaim for its authentic portrayal of mental health issues. Jennifer Lawrence won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Tiffany.

Where the Crawdads Sing (May 12)

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Garret Dillahunt

Where the Crawdads Sing, released in 2022, is a coming-of-age mystery drama. Directed by Olivia Newman in her second feature film, it is based on Delia Owens’ novel. Set in the 1960s, the story revolves around Kya, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, a young girl abandoned by her family who grows up alone in the marshes of North Carolina. As she navigates life in the wilderness, she forms a relationship with Chase, the local quarterback. However, when Chase is found dead, Kya becomes the main suspect in his murder. Produced by Reese Witherspoon, the film gained attention for its powerful female-centric narrative.

Minari (May 23)

Cast: Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung

Minari, released in 2020, is directed by Lee Isaac Chung. The semi-autobiographical film follows the journey of a South Korean immigrant family who moved to rural Arkansas in the 1980s to pursue the American dream. Led by Jacob Yi, portrayed by Steven Yeun, and his wife Monica, they face numerous challenges as they try to establish themselves in their new environment. The film received widespread acclaim for its intimate portrayal of immigrant life. Youn Yuh-jung, who played Jacob's mother, Soon-ja, won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance, becoming the first Korean actor to win an Oscar.

The Great Gatsby (May 31)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Elizabeth Debicki

The Great Gatsby, released in 2013, is a visually stunning adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel. Directed by Baz Luhrman it offers a modern take on the Jazz Age of the 1920s. The story is narrated by Nick Carraway, played by Tobey Maguire, who becomes entangled in the lives of his wealthy neighbor, Jay Gatsby, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his cousin Daisy Buchanan, played by Carey Mulligan.

Set against the backdrop of lavish parties and societal excess, the film explores themes of love, wealth, and the American Dream. Despite some criticism of its deviation from the source material and its overly stylized presentation, The Great Gatsby received praise for its performances and visual spectacle.

