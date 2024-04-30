Zakir Khan is a name that has earned wide recognition in the entertainment world and has gained a massive fan following too. From starting his journey as a stand-up comedian, the talented star has risen to various heights and now features in web shows. Currently, Zakir is busy promoting the third season of his much-anticipated web show, Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare.

For this, the comedian-turned-actor got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While chatting with us, Zakir opened up about his personal and professional doing and spilled beans about his upcoming web show.

Zakir Khan recalls first time he saw his father cry:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Zakir Khan was asked to give his life advice on many situations based on a person's life. The 38-year-old was asked to describe the life lesson behind, "Papa ko pehli baar rote hue dekhna (To see your father cry for the first time)."

Zakir explains, "I think I was not that mature when I saw him cry for the first time. However, your relationship grows with your parents. Your understanding towards your parents and your parents' understanding towards you keeps getting better. When that happened there wasn't much understanding, maybe I wasn't that of age. But now I will do anything to not let my father cry ever in my life."

He further elaborated by saying how mothers and fathers act differently towards their daughters and sons.

Known by the name of 'sakt launda', Zakir has been a fan's favorite celebrity for years. Due to his perspective towards life, love, and heartbreak, he has gained a massive fanbase who consider him their inspiration. Zakir rose to fame for being his unfiltered self and connected with audiences through his shayaris and optimistic thoughts.

In 2022, Zakir Khan was also seen hosting a reality web show titled Farzi Mushaira, where several celebrities like Himanshi Khurana, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Sharma, Dolly Singh and more arrived as guests and presented their shayaris.

Speaking about Zakir's upcoming show, Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3 also stars Kumar Varun, Amruta Khanvilkar, Vyom Sharma, Gaurav K Sharma, and Onima Kashyap. Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3 premiered on Amazon miniTV on April 25 and is streaming now.

