Rishi Kapoor’s 4th Death Anniversary: Did you know late actor had THIS connection with Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ?

April 30 marks the death anniversary of veteran cinema star Rishi Kapoor. The movie legend who served showbiz for over five decades contributed largely to redefining and reshaping cinema and stories. Today marks 4th year since we lost him and it seems the befitting time to look at some trivia from the actor's life.

Unknown to many, Rishi Kapoor had an interesting connection with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Filmmaker Karan Johar once revealed that SRK had re-worn one of Rishi’s old outfits in DDLJ.

In his biography, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar revealed an interesting anecdote linking Rishi Kapoor to the iconic film DDLJ. According to Karan, while assisting Aditya Chopra with the costumes during the shoot of DDLJ, they faced a dilemma regarding Shah Rukh Khan's attire for a scene. It was the sequence where Kajol envisions SRK bidding her farewell at her doorstep during the song Na Jaane Mere Dil Ko Kya.

Due to budget constraints on costumes, Karan improvised by scouring through the old clothes stashed in Mumbai studios to find a suitable outfit. The sweater he selected was the same iconic red and white sweater worn by Rishi Kapoor in the timeless film Chandni, which famously popularized sweaters as a must-have fashion item for men during that era. Despite a small hole in the garment, Karan Johar opted to mend it by patching an emblem on it which everyone found cool.

Another interesting link between DDLJ and Rishi Kapoor was his character name being reused. If you can recall, Shah Rukh Khan’s full name in the film was actually Rajnath and many don’t know but it was inspired by Rishi Kapoor's name in the 1973 film Bobby.

When Shah Rukh Khan met Rishi Kapoor during his treatment in New York

It was in May 2019, that Khan was in the US when he met the late actor. Rishi’s wife and actress Neetu Kapoor had back then shared a picture with him and wrote on her Instagram, “To make people feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that. His love and care are so genuine !!! besides his amazing work, I admire him as a very good and a real human being.”

