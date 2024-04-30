In the nearly four years since Kelly Clarkson announced her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she has faced many challenges. While they've sorted out personal matters, the ongoing and messy complications in their business relationship continue to captivate attention.

The 41-year-old talk show host has a different mindset about her recent legal dispute with Blackstock – she's prepared to stand her ground. "Kelly has emotionally moved on from Brandon, but she's willing to go to court if it affects her business and career," an insider told Life & Style. However, Clarkson keeps the conflict strictly in the courtroom and ensures she doesn't share any negative feelings with their children, River, 9, and Remington, 8.

Kelly Clarkson stands firm in legal battle with Ex, protects interests

“They don't speak negatively about him in front of the kids, and they're polite, but Kelly is determined to protect her rights and finances," an inside source confirmed. Clarkson and Blackstock are in a legal dispute over the commissions he received as her manager at Starstruck Management, which allegedly violated California laws according to the state's labour commissioner.

He was her unlicensed talent agent, securing her jobs on The Voice, Wayfair, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL), and the Billboard Music Awards. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kelly Clarkson sues for full accounting in $2.6M dispute

Kelly Clarkson thinks she deserves more money than the $2.6 million Blackstock was told to pay. She's filed a lawsuit since 2007, wanting to see all of Starstruck Management's finances. Blackstock denies all accusations, but it's obvious there's hate. People mentioned their marriage was built on deception, and Clarkson just wants what she's entitled to.

Advertisement

The former Voice judge clarified through a US Weekly insider that her lawsuit against Brandon isn't related to alimony; it's about fighting for what she believes is rightfully hers. It signifies the beginning of a new chapter for Clarkson, where she refuses to be taken advantage of any longer.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know About Their Rocky Marriage Amid Second Lawsuit