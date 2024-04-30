Eva Mendes Reveals That Her 'Family Pitches In' For Household Chores; Says Doing Dishes Is Her 'Happy Place'

Eva Mendes’s latest brain baby is her new collection for Skura Style!

The actress reveals that she had been obsessed with Skura’s cleaning accessories and is grateful to go from an “obsessed customer to a co-owner!” Mendes is very particular about her cleaning routine, and it has to be done right. But thankfully, she has a few extra helping hands!

Eva Mendes’s family pitches in to clean the house

The author of Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries goes into a meditative zone while cleaning her house. “For me, a clean sink equals a clear mind. And I find doing the dishes meditative. It is a time to think and relax,” she told People’s Magazine.

She reveals that her family, including partner Ryan Gosling and children Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, also helps her around the house. “The rest of my family pitches in; however, the dishes are really my domain—my happy place,” she says.

Eva Mendes’s new collection with Skura Style

The mother of two has a new project inspired by her Cuban heritage. She explains that the new Skura Style collection uses a color palette that pays homage to her roots.

“It reflects the things in life that inspire me—family, architecture, art, music, fashion—and the colors of my Cuban heritage,” she said. The beautiful pastel palette of denim, blush, and teal reflects the iconic colors of Cuban architecture and landscapes.”

Mendes’s obsession with the brand started during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the sponges became a household must for her. “Sponges have always been a staple in my household as far back as I can remember,” she told People.

“But it was that dissatisfaction with traditional sponges that became so much worse during the pandemic that led me to discover Skura Style,” she continued.