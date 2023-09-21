Is Sea Salt Spray Bad for Your Hair? Find Out the Truth

Sea salt spray has taken the hair care world by storm, and it's not without reason. There's a big trend of everything being so effortless and natural. And your hair is no exception. That's where sea salt spray comes to help.

It gives your hair a subtle hold that's just perfect. It's like a day at the beach for your hair, minus the sand and swimsuit. Besides creating beachy waves, it can pump up your hair's volume, act as dry shampoo, and even add some grip to those trendy updos and braids.

Is sea salt spray bad for your hair? Let's dive in and find out more about it.

What Is Sea Salt Spray?

Sea salt spray is not like your ordinary hairspray. It's a special magic potion that's made from water and salt or seawater. This simple combo can do wonders for your locks.

Imagine you've just had a fantastic day at the beach, and your hair has those gorgeous beachy waves that everyone loves. Well, sea salt spray can give you that look even if you're miles away from the ocean. It's not just for beachy waves, though; it's like having a whole styling arsenal in a bottle.

The spray also adds a quick refresh. It soaks up any extra oil, adds a bit of oomph, and makes your hair look fuller. Plus, it gives your hair a cool matte finish.

The best part is it's a real time-saver. Just a few spritzes, and you're good to go. It gives your hair a little bit of structure without making it stiff like some other styling products do. Your hair stays soft, natural, and ready to move however you want it to.

But here's the thing: salt can be a bit of a moisture thief. It loves water, so sea salt sprays can sometimes leave your hair feeling dry. That's why it's essential to choose a high-quality product that's gentle on your locks, and free from stuff like parabens and sulfates.

What Does Sea Salt Spray Do?

The following two are the major sea salt spray effects.

1. Brings Out the Natural Curl

You might be surprised to know that most hair, even if it looks super straight, has some curl hiding in there. It's all about proteins and the bonds they form.

Sea salt spray latches onto your hair and creates extra bonds, sort of like changing the hair's shape for a little while. So, those hidden curls start showing up.

It also works best for those with wavy, or curly hair.

2. Getting that Textured, Voluminous Look

Imagine your hair as a magnet for oil and products. Over time, this buildup in your hair shaft can make your hair heavy and lifeless. The more oil, the worse it gets.

Sea salt spray is amazing at sucking up moisture, and that's why it's called ‘hygroscopic’. It pulls moisture from the air and sticks together.

It does the same with your hair's excess oil. It lightens up those strands, making them stand apart. That means extra volume because the oil no longer weighs down your hair. And thus it gives your hair some cool textures to play with.

Benefits of Sea Salt Spray for Hair

Sea salt spray is a must-have versatile product. It helps in getting those perfect beachy hair without the hassle of dealing with crowded beaches, sunburns, or sharks.

Salts

But there's more to sea salt spray than just mixing salt and water. Most of them use magnesium sulfate or Epsom salt, in addition to sodium chloride (sea salt).

Epsom salt is famous for its muscle-soothing properties when you put it in your bath. It can also remove extra oil and toxins from your scalp, which can make your hair look flat and lifeless ( 1 ). By using Epsom salt, your hair can feel lighter and more voluminous.

Likewise, sodium chloride also pulls oil from the scalp and creates a luxurious thickening in hair ( 2 ).

Clay

The next common ingredient is the Kaolinite or kaolin clay. This stuff is packed with minerals and nutrients. It's like a spa day for your hair - it makes it soft, helps with tangles, and even boosts your natural curls. When mixed with water, kaolin clay grabs onto toxins and helps get rid of them from your hair and skin ( 2 ).

So, here is what the ingredients in sea salt spray do to your hair.

No matter your hair type, it adds texture and volume.

If you have fine or straight hair, it can give you those cool beachy waves.

If you have got natural waves or curls, it'll make them look even better.

For short hair, you can use it instead of wax or pomade for styling.

It revives limp hair.

Works as a dry shampoo during your 'no hair wash days'.

It gets you covered if you need some grip for your updo or braids.

If you've got thick, wavy hair, it'll help keep it in check.

Can Sea Salt Spray Damage Your Hair?

Is sea salt spray bad for your hair? Well, there's no concrete proof to say it's bad for your locks. In fact, there's not much research on the effects of salt on hair. But what we do know is that sea salt sprays can have a drying effect on your hair. However, you can easily fix it with some good hair conditioning and moisture. Let's see why is sea salt bad for hair.

1. Dries Up Hair

The salt in sea water as well as sprays have osmotic properties. This means it pulls water right out of your hair. Hence hair goes dry, weak, and brittle.

Furthermore, sea salt sprays often have alcohol, which dries out hair even more. But many brands are adding ingredients like sea kelp, aloe vera, or panthenol which helps retain moisture in hair.

Often people tend to overdo it with too much sea salt hair spray, and this might turn your hair into a dry, crunchy mess. But with regular washing and conditioning, you're all good.

If your hair's like an oil factory, sea salt's drying power might be just what you need. But if you're already battling dry hair, sea salt spray might not be your BFF.

2. Color Trouble Ahead

Sea salt spray can be a color fader and breaker. When it nabs your hair's natural moisture, it can get rough and unruly. Plus, it makes your hair more fragile, opens the door to dandruff, and gives your color-treated hair a fade-out treatment.

3. Rough Ride for Cuticles

Sea salt spray roughs up the hair cuticles, that outer layer of your hair. This makes your hair color easy prey for styling and the elements. Thus it's a recipe for color fading in the fast lane.

Tips to Minimize Hair Damage Due to Sea Salt Spray

Those salty elements in your spray can sit around your hair follicles and lead to damaged hair. Here are some tips to overcome that.

Give your sea salt spray a good shake before you start spritzing. Make sure everything's mixed up nicely.

Don't go all-out with that sea salt spray too close to your scalp. Keep a bit of distance – a few inches is perfect. If you get too close, your hair might stick together.

Try it with a leave-in conditioner, detangler, or hair serum. You'll get those textured beach waves without saying goodbye to your hair's moisture and shine.

Keep your hair strands strong by shampooing twice a week. Get rid of that sea salt residue with a good hydrating shampoo. Go for paraben and sulfate-free shampoos to avoid drying of hair.

Every time you wash your hair, show it some love with a hydrating conditioner or hair mask with nourishing ingredients like bananas or avocados. You can also go for hydrating hair spas on a monthly basis.

Once a week, give your hair a treat with coconut oil. Cover your hair with oil and let it rest for at least 20 minutes.

Don't use a cotton towel to dry your sea salt-sprayed hair. That's a recipe for frizz, tangles, and breakage. Instead, grab a microfiber towel or a soft t-shirt, or just let your hair air dry.

Don't go overboard with those heating or styling tools. And when you do use them, be kind to your hair – use a heat protectant spray. If possible, allow your hair to air dry.

Your hair loves water just as much as you do. So, drink up. Aim for 2-3 liters of water a day. It's a sip in the right direction for those luscious locks.

Increase your intake of healthy fats like seeds, nuts, olive oil, and seafood to internally moisturize your hair.

Hair can become brittle when hairspray is used frequently. Therefore, after consulting with a doctor, take a hair vitamin that has all the elements required to strengthen the roots of your hair.

How to Use Sea Salt Spray

Step 1: Wet It Up

If you want those perfect beachy waves, forget about the shampoo for now. Washing away all your hair's natural oils isn't the way to go. Instead, aim for second or third-day hair – it's prime time for sea salt spray magic. Just wet your hair with a little water and let it air dry until it's a bit damp.

Step 2: Tangle-Free Zone

Grab a comb and run it through your damp hair to chase away any knots and tangles. This helps your hair fall just right and lets the salt work its magic.

Step 3: Shake It

Give your sea salt spray a good shake. Those salt bits in there can settle over time and you have to mix them up nicely for the best waves.

Step 4: Spray Away

Then spritz your hair with sea salt spray, one section at a time. Pay close attention to your roots and the middle part of your strands. Avoid the ends – they're more prone to drying out. If you're not sure about the amount, start with a little and add more if needed.

Step 5: Twist

Grab small sections of your hair and twist them. Go one section at a time, and twist in different directions. The more you twist, the more beachy waves you'll score.

Step 6: Diffuse with Care

Now set your dryer to low and tilt your head. Place the diffuser on your roots and gently massage your hair with it.

Conclusion:

Is sea salt spray bad for your hair? Well, it has both pros and cons just like any other hair care product. One of the main pros is that it adds the oomph volume and texture to hair. They can even make your natural curls pop. But here's the catch - the salt in the spray can swipe some moisture from your hair. But a good hydrating and conditioning routine can save the day. Also, sea salt spray can do more good for oily hair than dry hair. For people with extremely dry hair, you might have to skip this product.

