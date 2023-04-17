The Glorious Benefits Of Galvanic Facial

We all are looking for ways to revitalize our skin to achieve a healthy and radiant complexion. Well, you might want to consider a galvanic facial! This facial has gained popularity in recent years, due to its non-invasive procedure and its delivering of astonishing results. Galvanic facials use currents to help cleanse and nourish the skin, improving its tone, texture, and overall appearance ( 1 ). Additionally, the electrical currents help to enhance product penetration, allowing for better absorption of skincare products and more effective treatment of skin concerns. Another advantage of galvanic facials is that they are suitable for most skin types. It is safe and effective for any type of skin such as dry, or acne-prone skin. So if you are looking to give your skin the glow, bask in the amazing benefits of galvanic facial.

How Does Galvanic Skin Treatment Work

Galvanic skin treatment might sound intimidating at first, but it's a pretty simple and safe procedure! Let us guide you on how it works!

First, the esthetician will have a thorough inspection, then she will cleanse your face with a cleaner to remove all the dirt and makeup from your face. Then, they'll apply a conductive gel to your skin to help the electrical current flow more easily. Next comes the fun part - the galvanic device! The specialty of this device is it emits low-level electrical current which helps to stimulate skin cells and increase the blood flow in that area. This helps to deep clean your pores and draw out impurities from your skin. The device is moved in a small circular motion over the skin's surface. that will absorb any serum or skincare product that is applied topically on your face.

So, if you have a favorite serum or moisturizer, a galvanic facial can help it penetrate deeper into your skin for better results. The whole process is pretty gentle and painless, with the electrical current usually ranging from just 1 to 3 volts. And the best part? Galvanic facials are suitable for all skin types, so everyone can benefit from this amazing treatment. The galvanic facial is ideal for dry, acne-prone, or combination skin types.

Amazing Benefits Of Galvanic Facial

Lets us talk about some amazing benefits of galvanic facial treatment:

Deep Cleansing : The electrical currents used in galvanic facials help to draw out impurities and toxins from the skin, leaving it deeply cleansed and refreshed. This current helps to open up the pores, allowing dirt, and oil, to be extracted from the skin more easily. This can help to remove blackheads and prevent breakouts.

: The electrical currents used in galvanic facials help to draw out impurities and toxins from the skin, leaving it deeply cleansed and refreshed. This current helps to open up the pores, allowing dirt, and oil, to be extracted from the skin more easily. This can help to remove blackheads and prevent breakouts. Improved Skin Tone and Texture : Galvanic facials help to stimulate blood flow to the skin, which can improve its tone and texture. It can reduce fine lines and wrinkles and make your look younger ( 1 ).

: Galvanic facials help to stimulate blood flow to the skin, which can improve its tone and texture. It can reduce fine lines and wrinkles and make your look younger ( ). Increased Product Absorption : The electrical current used in galvanic facials can help to enhance the absorption of skincare products, allowing them to penetrate deeper into the skin for better results.

: The electrical current used in galvanic facials can help to enhance the absorption of skincare products, allowing them to penetrate deeper into the skin for better results. Hydration : Galvanic facials can help to hydrate the skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple. This is because the low-level electrical currents used in the facial help to drive moisture into the skin, allowing it to absorb and retain water more effectively.

: Galvanic facials can help to hydrate the skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple. This is because the low-level electrical currents used in the facial help to drive moisture into the skin, allowing it to absorb and retain water more effectively. Reduced Inflammation : Galvanic current can help to reduce inflammation in the skin by improving blood flow and enhancing the delivery of nutrients and oxygen to the affected area.

: Galvanic current can help to reduce inflammation in the skin by improving blood flow and enhancing the delivery of nutrients and oxygen to the affected area. Non-Invasive : Unlike invasive procedures like surgery or injections, galvanic facials are non-invasive. It is gentle and painless, making it a comfortable and relaxing experience for the patient. Because galvanic facials are non-invasive, they also have a shorter recovery time than invasive procedures. Patients can typically return to their daily activities immediately after the treatment without any downtime or discomfort.

: Unlike invasive procedures like surgery or injections, galvanic facials are non-invasive. It is gentle and painless, making it a comfortable and relaxing experience for the patient. Because galvanic facials are non-invasive, they also have a shorter recovery time than invasive procedures. Patients can typically return to their daily activities immediately after the treatment without any downtime or discomfort. Suitable for All Skin Types : Galvanic facials are suitable for all skin types, making them a safe and effective option for anyone looking to improve their skin health. Moreover, galvanic facials are customizable to meet the specific needs of different skin types. For instance, individuals with oily skin can benefit from galvanic facials as they help to regulate sebum production, reduce inflammation and unclog pores.

: Galvanic facials are suitable for all skin types, making them a safe and effective option for anyone looking to improve their skin health. Moreover, galvanic facials are customizable to meet the specific needs of different skin types. For instance, individuals with oily skin can benefit from galvanic facials as they help to regulate sebum production, reduce inflammation and unclog pores. Improves elasticity : As we age our cells reduce their functioning due to which our skin ages and we develop fine lines. Galvanic facial helps in improving the elasticity of the skin and thus make it look tighter in appearance ( 2 ).

: As we age our cells reduce their functioning due to which our skin ages and we develop fine lines. Galvanic facial helps in improving the elasticity of the skin and thus make it look tighter in appearance ( ). Improves oxygen level in skin : It improves oxygen flow to your skin and gives you a plump and glowy look on your face.

: It improves oxygen flow to your skin and gives you a plump and glowy look on your face. Improved skin circulation: Galvanic facial improves the blood circulation in the skin, thus increasing the production of collagen and helping in the regeneration of new cells, taking over the old dead cells.

Overall, galvanic facials are an excellent way to achieve a healthy, radiant complexion.

Advertisement

Galvanic Facial: Who Should Avoid This Treatment

Although galvanic facials are generally considered safe, some individuals may want to avoid this treatment.

People with pacemakers : Or other electronic implants should avoid galvanic facials as the electrical currents used in the treatment can interfere with the functioning of these devices, potentially causing serious harm. Pacemakers and other electronic implants are designed to regulate the heart rate and other bodily functions. Galvanic facials use low-level electrical currents to stimulate the skin, and while these currents are generally safe for most people, they can interfere with the functioning of electronic implants. Hence, anyone with a pacemaker or other electronic implant needs to avoid galvanic facials.

: Or other electronic implants should avoid galvanic facials as the electrical currents used in the treatment can interfere with the functioning of these devices, potentially causing serious harm. Pacemakers and other electronic implants are designed to regulate the heart rate and other bodily functions. Galvanic facials use low-level electrical currents to stimulate the skin, and while these currents are generally safe for most people, they can interfere with the functioning of electronic implants. Hence, anyone with a pacemaker or other electronic implant needs to avoid galvanic facials. People with Metal Implants : Individuals with metal implants, such as dental implants or metal plates, should avoid the treatment as the electrical currents can cause discomfort or irritation. Metal is a good conductor of electricity, and the electrical currents used in galvanic facials can cause a tingling or burning sensation around metal implants. Additionally, the electrical currents can cause the metal to heat up, which can also be uncomfortable or irritating. For these reasons, it is generally recommended that individuals with metal implants avoid galvanic facials.

: Individuals with metal implants, such as dental implants or metal plates, should avoid the treatment as the electrical currents can cause discomfort or irritation. Metal is a good conductor of electricity, and the electrical currents used in galvanic facials can cause a tingling or burning sensation around metal implants. Additionally, the electrical currents can cause the metal to heat up, which can also be uncomfortable or irritating. For these reasons, it is generally recommended that individuals with metal implants avoid galvanic facials. People with active infections : Individuals with cuts or any skin infection should avoid galvanic facials. This is because the electrical currents used in these treatments can aggravate the condition and cause further irritation or discomfort. The electrical currents used in galvanic facials can also cause damage to open wounds leading to infection or delayed healing. It is therefore important to wait until any cuts or wounds have fully healed before undergoing this type of treatment.

: Individuals with cuts or any skin infection should avoid galvanic facials. This is because the electrical currents used in these treatments can aggravate the condition and cause further irritation or discomfort. The electrical currents used in galvanic facials can also cause damage to open wounds leading to infection or delayed healing. It is therefore important to wait until any cuts or wounds have fully healed before undergoing this type of treatment. Pregnant Women: Galvanic facials should also be avoided by pregnant women, as there is no research on the safety of this treatment during pregnancy. Best to consult your specialist before trying anything on your skin while you are pregnant.

People with a history of seizures: You should avoid galvanic facials if you have had seizures. The electrical currents used in the treatment can trigger seizures in some cases. Seizures occur when there is a sudden surge of electrical activity in the brain, and the electrical currents used in galvanic facials can potentially trigger this surge in susceptible individuals.

Advertisement

How To Perform Galvanic Facial at Home?

It's possible to perform a galvanic facial at home with the right equipment and technique. Always conduct thorough research before you think about doing this facial. Understanding your skin type and its requirements will help in better decision-making if you do require a galvanic facial at home or even when you approach professional service care. Buy equipment from reputed sources and understand the use and method in detail to avoid any compilation or damage to your skin. So hope you are excited to do this procedure at home now! Let's talk about the steps involved in it:

Step 1: Cleanse Your Skin

Start with cleansing your face to remove all the dirt and grim. This step ensures that the galvanic device can make direct contact with your skin. Dirty skin will not give the result you need and could also lead to skin issues such as breakouts, acne, or dryness. Hence it is important to cleanse your face with a suitable cleaner for your skin type.

Step 2: Apply Galvanic Gel

Apply a conductive gel that is specially formulated for galvanic facials. This gel helps to enhance the conductivity of the electrical current and facilitates the delivery of active ingredients into your skin. There are many types of gel available in the market. You may buy what suits you best. These gels need not be expensive and are very cost-effective.

Step 3: Turn on the Galvanic Device

Once the gel is applied, turn on the galvanic device and set it to the appropriate level. Begin with low-level current and then slightly increase it as you become comfortable.

Step 4: Move the Device Over Your Skin

Using the galvanic device, move it over your skin in circular motions, focusing on one area at a time. You can target specific areas of concern such as the forehead, cheeks, chin, or neck.

Step 5: Repeat the Process

Repeat the process for each area of your face. Be sure to avoid the eye area as it is sensitive.

Step 6: Rinse Your Skin

Rinse your skin thoroughly with water and remove any excess gel and debris.

Advertisement

Step 7: Moisturize Your Skin

Applying moisturizer to hydrate your skin will also help your skin soothe.

In conclusion, performing a galvanic facial at home is a great way to enhance your skin's health and appearance. Well, these steps if followed diligently using a good quality conductive gel can enjoy the benefit in the comfort of your home.

Side Effects Of Galvanic Facial

Galvanic facials are generally considered safe, but like any other cosmetic treatment, they may have some side effects.

Dryness : Galvanic facials can sometimes cause dryness in the skin, especially if the treatment is performed too frequently. It's important to follow the recommended frequency and duration of the treatment.

: Galvanic facials can sometimes cause dryness in the skin, especially if the treatment is performed too frequently. It's important to follow the recommended frequency and duration of the treatment. Breakouts : In rare cases, galvanic facials can cause breakouts or acne flare-ups. This is usually due to the increased stimulation of the skin's oil glands during the treatment ( 3 ).

: In rare cases, galvanic facials can cause breakouts or acne flare-ups. This is usually due to the increased stimulation of the skin's oil glands during the treatment ( ). Sensitivity to Sunlight : Exposure to the skin may cause sensitivity. It's essential to apply sunscreen after the treatment and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

: Exposure to the skin may cause sensitivity. It's essential to apply sunscreen after the treatment and avoid prolonged sun exposure. Allergic Reactions : some may get an allergy to conductive gel they may develop rash or itching ( 3 ).

: some may get an allergy to conductive gel they may develop rash or itching ( ). Discomfort: The electrical currents used in galvanic facials can cause discomfort or a tingling sensation in some individuals, particularly if they have metal implants or dental work.

Conclusion

Galvanic facials offer numerous benefits, including improved hydration, increased circulation, and reduced inflammation. In conclusion, while galvanic facials can offer significant benefits, it's crucial to consult with a licensed esthetician or healthcare professional before undergoing the treatment. They can help determine whether this treatment is suitable for your skin type and address any potential concerns or side effects. Before you think about starting with the facial it is important to understand its advantages and side effects. The results obtained from the facial are extremely beneficial such as great skin, texture, and an overall glow. Performing a galvanic treatment at home is a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy the benefits of galvanic facial.

Advertisement

Sources:

1. Galvanic microparticles increase migration of human dermal fibroblasts in a wound-healing model via reactive oxygen species pathway

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4480867/

2. Skin care in the aging female: myths and truths

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3266803/

3. Skin care in the aging female: myths and truths

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6234074/