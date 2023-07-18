8 Ways to Use Cucumbers on Face: Skin Benefits & DIY Recipes

You've probably seen people with cucumbers on face at spas and beauty salons. It often gives a relaxing self-care atmosphere. Many of us would have wondered about the actual benefits of placing cucumbers on our eyes. Turns out, there might be more to it than just a relaxing spa ritual. Here, let's see how cucumber for skin health is vital and look at some effective ways to incorporate them into your skincare routine.

What Does Cucumber Do For Your Skin?

The phrase 'cool as a cucumber' has a purpose in reality. Cucumbers are popular for their refreshing and cooling properties. They're not just a tasty addition to salads, but can also benefit your skin in many ways.

With 96% water content, cucumbers hydrate your skin and are safe for sensitive skin too ( 1 ). They act as anti-inflammatory agents, reducing puffiness and inflammation. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, cucumbers offer numerous skin benefits.

What Are The Benefits Of Cucumber For Skin?

Cucumbers are technically fruits but are commonly used as vegetables in cooking. They have a high water content, which gives a refreshing and hydrating feeling. That's why they are often associated with a sense of freshness. Because of their mild and gentle qualities, cucumbers are popular ingredients in skincare and self-care products. Here, let's explore the cucumber benefits for skin in detail.

1. Hydrates Skin

Cucumber's abundant water content nourishes and hydrates the skin, maintaining its natural moisture barrier. Its extract, packed with nutrients, is commonly found in moisturizers, toners, and masks, benefiting those with dry or dehydrated skin. Adding cucumber to your skincare is vital in preventing fine lines and wrinkles, as cucumber's water-rich properties effectively retain moisture, keeping wrinkles at bay.

2. Prevents Acne

Cucumbers are known to be strong astringents ( 2 ). This astringent property can regulate oil production and shrink pores. This in turn checks acne breakouts, making them a popular ingredient in acne-care products ( 3 ).

3. Reduces Skin Inflammation

Cucumber is a natural ally in reducing skin inflammation. It is packed with phytonutrients like flavonoids and triterpenes, that fight against oxidative stress, a common trigger for inflammation ( 4 ). Additionally, cucumbers contain iminosugars that interact with cell signaling, promoting anti-inflammatory effects ( 5 ).

4. Treats Sunburn

The cooling sensation of cucumbers, combined with their anti-inflammatory properties, can effectively soothe redness, alleviate discomfort, and reduce irritation, providing much-needed relief for your skin. Hence, they are effective for insect bites and sunburns too.

5. Promotes Skin Brightness

Cucumbers are rich in vitamin C, which helps inhibit melanin production. Melanin is responsible for skin color, so by reducing its production, vitamin C can brighten your skin tone and lighten any pigmentation ( 6 ).

6. Reduces Dark Spots & Dark Circles

Cucumber's vitamin C also tackles dark spots and blemishes, while its anti-inflammatory properties soothe and reduce them. Plus, its vitamin C and hydration can help with dark circles under the eyes caused by lack of sleep. Cucumbers also have vitamin K content which is known to improve eye counter appearance with their proven anti-dark circle capacity ( 7 ).

7. Tightens Your Skin

Cucumbers tighten the skin due to their astringent properties. As an astringent, they draw out water from tissues, causing them to shrink ( 8 ). That's why cucumber toners are popular in skin care. They are used after cleansing to temporarily shrink pores, tighten the skin, and remove excess oil.

8. Combats Free Radicals

Cucumber is packed with antioxidants that can combat oxidative damage to your skin. These antioxidants interfere with the oxidation process and counteract the harmful effects of free radicals. When free radicals cause oxidative stress, it can affect the skin's layers, leading to wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, dullness, uneven skin tone, and dark spots ( 9 ).

9. Prevents Premature Aging

Cucumber is loaded with folic acid and caffeic acid, which are great for boosting collagen production in your skin ( 10 ), ( 11 ). Collagen is essential for maintaining skin's strength and structure, keeping it youthful. It also prevents signs of aging like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.

10. Relieves Under Eye Bags & Puffiness

Cucumbers are great for reducing skin swelling and puffiness, due to their high folic acid and Vitamin C content. They can stimulate the production of collagen, which is essential for maintaining your skin's structure ( 10 ), ( 12 ). Thus they instantly rejuvenate your under-eye skin.

11. May Decrease Cellulite

To reduce the appearance of cellulite, try applying cucumber slices directly to your skin. The phytochemicals in cucumbers work their magic by tightening collagen and providing almost-instant results ( 13 ).

8 Ways To Use Cucumber on Face

1. DIY Cucumber Cleanser

For a refreshing morning cleanser, create a simple mixture of cucumber water with other beneficial additions like green tea, aloe vera, or castile soap.

Prep Time - 30 minutes

Steps to follow:

Gently heat the water in a saucepan, but be careful not to boil it.

Add green tea bags to the warm water and add a tablespoon of honey to it. Stir and let the mixture cool.

Now remove the tea bags and add freshly squeezed cucumber juice.

Lastly, add a small amount of aloe vera juice and castile soap, ensuring everything is well-mixed.

Transfer the face wash into a glass jar and securely close the lid.

Shake the mixture well.

It should last approximately a week with twice-daily use. You can even refrigerate them.

2. Cucumber Toner To Soothe Skin

Sunburns can happen even with high-SPF sunscreen. During those times, you can make your own DIY cucumber toner to help heal your damaged skin and provide a cooling sensation.

Prep Time - 10-15 minutes

Steps to follow:

First, wash, peel, and slice a cucumber, then place the slices in a pan with enough water to cover them.

Heat the pan over a low flame for about 5 to 7 minutes.

Now, transfer the cucumber and water mixture to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

Strain the mixture via cheesecloth or a fine mesh sieve to remove any chunks.

Pour the liquid into a sterilized spray bottle and use them. You can also mix a teaspoon of rose water or witch hazel to enhance hydration and healing properties.

Make sure you use this toner within 3 to 4 days as it doesn't contain preservatives and can spoil over time.

3. Cucumber Facial Mask

If you're looking for a simple and basic cucumber mask, for a refreshing feel, then this is the one.

Prep Time - 5-10 minutes

Steps to follow:

To begin, puree half of an unpeeled cucumber in a food processor or blender until it resembles a paste.

Next, strain the mixture to separate the juice.

You can also add a tablespoon of aloe gel if you have extra dry skin.

Apply this cucumber juice onto your freshly cleansed face, and leave it for around 15 to 20 minutes.

Rinse off the mask with cool or lukewarm water, gently patting your face dry with a soft cloth.

4. Oatmeal & Cucumber Face Mask

If you're dealing with acne-prone skin, then give this face mask a try. This combines the astringent properties of cucumber with the exfoliating benefits of oatmeal and the balancing effects of honey.

Prep Time - 5-10 minutes

Steps to follow:

Make a cucumber puree in a paste-like consistency.

Strain well to separate the juice from any solid pieces.

Add 1 tablespoon of oatmeal to the cucumber juice and stir until it becomes a smooth mixture.

Next, add 1 tablespoon of honey to it.

Gently massage the mask and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Rinse off the mask with lukewarm water and follow this weekly once for better results.

5. Cucumber Eye Pads

To soothe puffy eyes and enjoy a refreshing sensation, give this easy method a try.

Prep Time - 5 minutes

Steps to follow:

Blend together cucumber, aloe gel, and fresh mint until smooth.

Take cotton pads and soak them in the cucumber mixture, then squeeze out any excess juice.

Arrange the pads on a tray lined with wax paper and ensure they don't touch each other.

Put the tray in the freezer and let it freeze for around 2 to 3 hours.

When ready, place a pad over closed eyes and relax for at least 10 minutes.

6. Cucumber & Yoghurt Mask

For a soothing and nourishing mask, give this combo a go:

Prep Time - 5 minutes

Steps to follow:

In a blender, add ¼ cup of plain yogurt and one peeled cucumber and blend them to a smooth mixture.

Apply a thin layer of this mask and leave it on for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Then just rinse it off with cool water.

7. Cucumber Cream

Create your own soothing DIY face and body cream with these simple steps.

Prep Time - 15-20 minutes

Steps to follow:

Grate 1/2 a cucumber and extract the juice by squeezing it.

In a bowl, combine the cucumber juice with 4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel.

If needed, add a few drops of coconut or vitamin E oil for added hydration.

Place the mixture in a boiling water bath and gently stir until it forms a smooth consistency.

Let it cool down and then transfer it to an air-tight container.

You can also refrigerate it for future use.

8. Cucumber Ice Rollers

To use frozen cucumbers as ice rollers for your skin:

Cut open at least one end of a cucumber.

Freeze the cucumber for an hour until it becomes a solid block of ice.

Take the frozen cucumber and use it on your skin like a roller.

Use long strokes in an upward and outward motion, avoiding pulling down on the skin.

Apply very light pressure while using them.

This simple technique can help reduce puffiness and rejuvenate your skin.

Why Is Cucumber On Face So Trendy?

Cucumbers are a powerhouse of skin-friendly nutrients that offer amazing benefits. With their cooling, hydrating, and anti-inflammatory properties, they have been a popular ingredient in salons and spas for years.

Recently, TikTok users have been sharing their experiences of using frozen cucumber on their faces, claiming it helps with puffiness, acne, and signs of aging. This viral trend has reminded us once again of the incredible benefits of using cucumber on face.

Conclusion

Using cucumber on face can provide numerous benefits for your skin. Its cooling, soothing, and hydrating properties make it a great option for reducing puffiness, soothing rashes, and minimizing signs of aging. However, to fully experience these benefits, you may need more cucumbers than what is typically left over from your kitchen. If you prioritize sustainability and prefer clean beauty practices, incorporating cucumbers into your diet and opting for store-bought skincare products may be the best approach.

