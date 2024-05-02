Is Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 finally happening? Director Siddharth Anand says THIS

Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish (2006) stood the test of time and emerged as one of the successful franchises. The science fiction film was extended through two successful installments with Krrish and Krrish 3.

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the fourth installment of the film and Siddharth Anand's recent tweet hinting at Krrish 4 raised excitement among fans.

Siddharth Anand says Hrithik Roshan is coming for Krrish 4

The filmmaker Siddharth Anand recently responded to a tweet that shared a photo of Krrish and captioned, "He is coming… #Krrish4." Siddharth’s reply read, "Yep! He is.."

Update on Hrithik Roshan's long-awaited Krrish 4

A Mid-Day report claims that Hrithik Roshan, along with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, plans to crack the concept of Krrish 4 this summer. A source close to the development shared with the portal that the actor is currently busy filming for War 2, yet he will be involved in ideating the next part with his father and their in-house team of writers. It has been revealed that the project is currently in advanced stages.

“Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations,” the source said. In addition to this, the report further mentioned that the makers plan to lock in the basic idea this year and set the stage for the shoot next year in 2025.

“The team has explored and subsequently shot down a lot of ideas. The makers are certain that if the story doesn’t work, they won’t go ahead with it. That’s why they have dedicated so many months to finding the right story to take the superhero’s journey ahead,” the source was quoted as saying.

Rakesh Roshan says THIs about Krrish 4

A few months ago, the father-son duo sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, the two had given insights on Krrish 4.

While speaking with us, Rakesh Roshan had remarked, “I won’t make Krrish 4 till I am not satisfied from inside. We have got the script ready, but we keep on improvising. I still feel, there is some scope for improvement. We can’t make films on budgets as high as Hollywood and hence, our content has to be strong and new in this world of superheroes. We have got a great story, and we are now just retouching it.”

Furthermore, the veteran filmmaker added that the script of Krrish 4 would captivate the audience’s attention in no time. “Nothing can stop a film from creating magic if the script is good. I am sure, our script will catch the audience's attention in the first 15 minutes. The Krrish 4 script is magical,” he had shared with a bright smile.

Adding on to his father’s statement, Hrithik had also agreed and insisted that the pressures of making Krrish 4 drive neither of them. According to him, for Krrish 4, one doesn’t have the liberty to write whatever one wants. He reflected on navigating the film’s budget, which he believed would be a driving force in the kind of scenes and the action sequences they would want to portray in the film.

For the unversed, after 2003, Koi Mil Gaya, the father-son duo enthralled the audiences with its subsequent installments Krrish and Krrish 3 which were released in 2006 and 2013 respectively.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The patriotic action thriller also starred Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh among others. The film was released earlier this year on Republic Day.

