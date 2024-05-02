Deepika Singh rose to fame with her stint in Diya Aur Baati Hum as Sandhya Rathee. Along with receiving a lot of fame, recognition, and appreciation from the show, the talented actress also met the love of her life on the sets of the show. Singh fell in love with the director of the show Rohit Raj Goyal and after dating him for a brief period, the couple got married on May 2, 2014. This year, they are celebrating ten years of marital bliss. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Deepika Singh shared her happiness as the couple celebrated a decade of togetherness.

Deepika Singh on completing 10 years with Rohit Raj Goyal as a married couple

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Deepika Singh said, "We complete 10 years today as husband and wife; it feels good... He is my biggest support and many times without me even saying a thing he understands me. I feel blessed to be spending my life with a man like him he has always pushed me ahead in life to do well."

Take a look at the post shared by Deepika Singh on the occasion of her wedding anniversary:

The Mangal Lakshmi actress further added, "We both are shooting at sets located across each other today, so, I will go and meet him and maybe cut a small cake in the presence of our actor friends and call it a great anniversary... we have truly evolved over the years to being best friends and yet the respect is intact both ways. Touchwood!"

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Deepika dropped a series of photos with the Diya Aur Baati Hum director and wrote, "You can read my mind without me uttering a single word. We’re soulmates, and I’m eternally grateful that the universe brought us together. Cheers to a lifetime together. Happy anniversary to us."

Pinkvilla wishes the adorable couple a very happy wedding anniversary.

