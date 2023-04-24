10 DIY Curd Face Packs for Different Skin Types That You Must Try

Curd (also known as yogurt or dahi) has been widely used in South Asian homes for culinary recipes. According to research, the probiotic potential of the lactic acid present in curd might have favorable health benefits for the body ( 1 ). This food source is also considered to be one of the most biologically active ingredients that humans consume today. Studies state that it is enriched with proteins, minerals, and vitamins which might work wonders for your body and overall health ( 2 ).

Today, making use of curd for skin has garnered beauty interest for its multiple benefits. Research suggests that the probiotic nature of curd might be extremely beneficial for your skin. From modulating skin inflammation and fighting acne; to improving the brightness of your skin 一 curd for face has rapidly become a beauty hero ( 3 ), ( 4 ). Are you wondering how to incorporate this superfood for your skin into your beauty routine? Here’s your answer 一 make DIY face packs at home! Need help? Ahead, we have put together the ultimate beauty edit of 10 curd face packs for different skin types that you may try.

What are the Benefits of Applying Curd on Your Skin?

Curd is a common and popular ingredient that is used by plenty for skin care. It is available easily in the market and can also be made at home, making it a commercially viable beauty remedy.

Studies state that curd is packed with probiotic bacteria, proteins, lactic acid, minerals, and vitamins; these may have a positive impact on your skin ( 1 ), ( 2 ), ( 3 ), ( 4 ). But what are the curd benefits of skincare? Here’s everything you ought to know.

It May Help Making Your Skin Smooth and Firm

Curd is abundant in lactic acid which may have various beauty advantages for your skin ( 1 ). According to research, the topical application of this lactic acid on the skin might lead to both 一 positive epidermal and dermal effects. A comprehensive experiment suggests that using lactic acid twice a day for three months may cause changes in your skin’s texture and smoothness. Further, it might also help in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while making your skin firm ( 5 ). Hence, using curd in face packs might help in making skin smooth and firm.

Using Curd on Skin Might Nourish Skin and Make it Healthy

Research suggests that fermented dairy products such as curd or yogurt are a natural source of probiotics. Further, it is enriched with proteins, lactic acid, minerals, and vitamins; which may have a positive impact on your skin ( 1 ), ( 2 ), ( 3 ), ( 4 ). This may help in improving the health and function of your skin. Thus, using curd face packs for different skin types might provide nourishment and also make your skin healthy ( 6 ).

The Probiotics in Curd Might Brighten and Hydrate Your Skin

Since curd is rich in active bacteria or probiotics, it may have a great effect on your skin. According to studies, using curd in the form of face masks might help in making your skin brighter or whiter. Further, it may also help seal in moisture to keep your skin hydrated, supple, and moisturized naturally ( 7 ).

It May Relax and Soothe Your Skin

Curd is a natural food source that might have a cooling effect on your skin when applied topically. This may be beneficial in relaxing your skin. Using curd for the face may also help in soothing your skin by combating skin problems like inflammation, acne, redness, and more concerns ( 3 ), ( 4 ). Hence, it might promise to deliver some extra care and also good nutrients to your skin.

10 Must-Try Curd Face Packs for Different Skin Types

Now that you know the curd benefits, you might be wondering how to make use of it for your skin. From applying curd and honey on your face to making a DIY turmeric honey lemon mask, there are plenty of natural homemade beauty remedies that you may try. These simple yet effective remedies might help in battling your skin woes like acne, tan, pigmentation, dryness, and more. Want to make your face masks at home? Ahead, we have compiled the ten best curd face packs for different skin types that might work wonders for your skin.

1. Curd and Lemon Face Pack

Ingredients: Two tablespoons of lemon juice, one tablespoon of water, and one tablespoon of curd.

Method: Combine lemon juice, water, and curd in a bowl. Mix the ingredients to form a well-combined paste. Then, apply this mixture to your face and leave it on until it becomes dry. At the end; rinse off the mask properly, pat dry your face, and apply a gentle moisturizer. This face pack may be used if you have oily to normal skin type.

Why it Works: Studies suggest that lemon is a natural source that is rich in citric acid ( 8 ). According to research citric acid might have antioxidant properties which may help in improving your skin thickness and also reduce the formation of wrinkles. Further, this presence of citric acid may prevent premature skin aging and increase collagen content in your skin ( 9 ). While on the other hand, the curd in this face pack may help in providing moisture and brightness to the skin.

2. Curd and Honey Face Pack

Ingredients: Two tablespoons of curd, and one tablespoon of honey.

Method: Begin by mixing the curd and honey in a bowl. Once you get a smooth paste, apply it evenly on your face. You may let this mixture of curd with honey stay on your skin for about 20 minutes. After it has become dry, wash it off with cold water and dry your face with a soft towel. This classic face mask might be suitable for normal to dry skin types.

Why it Works: Using honey and curd is considered to be one of the best curd face packs for different skin types which might provide moisture to your skin. Research on skincare states that honey may have antimicrobial and therapeutic properties. It might be an effective emollient that may provide soothing and conditioning effects to your skin and hair ( 10 ). When honey is mixed with curd, it creates a rich face mask that might provide both a cooling and relaxing effect to the skin.

3. Curd and Turmeric Face Pack

Ingredients: Half a teaspoon of turmeric, and one tablespoon of curd.

Method: In a bowl, mix curd and turmeric. Once you get a well-combined yellow paste, apply it evenly on your face. You may leave this mask on your face for about 15 minutes. Once it has dried up, rinse your face with water, and pat dry your skin. The best part about this face mask? It may be ideal for all skin types.

Why it Works: Turmeric is a spice that has been widely used for centuries for both medicinal and health purposes. According to research, turmeric contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties which may prove to be very beneficial for your skin. Further, it might help in providing clear and healthy skin as it fights against skin problems like acne, facial photo-aging, and more ( 11 ). Hence, this turmeric and curd face pack may be a good option to get glowing, clear skin.

4. Curd and Oats Face Pack

Ingredients: One tablespoon of oats, and two tablespoons of curd.

Method: Combine the curd and oats in a bowl. After both the ingredients are mixed properly, apply it on clean skin. Once the face mask has dried, wash it off with water, and pat dry with a soft towel. If you have sensitive skin, this is the right face pack for you.

Why it Works: Studies suggest that oats have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This ingredient is a natural, premier face scrub that might help in exfoliating your skin. When oats are mixed with curd, it creates an effective face mask that may promise clear and smooth skin ( 12 ).

5. Curd and Gram Flour Face Pack

Ingredients: Two tablespoons of curd, and one tablespoon of gram flour (known as ‘besan’ in Hindi).

Method: Start by properly mixing the curd and gram flour in a bowl. Once you get a well-combined, smooth paste; apply it on your face. Ensure that you have covered every area on your face. After the face pack has dried and formed creases, rinse it off with water. End the beauty routine with a light moisturizer. This face pack is suitable for normal to oily skin types.

Why it Works: Gram flour is a common and popular ingredient that has been traditionally used in skincare. It may help to exfoliate, brighten, and cleanse the skin.

6. Curd and Multani Mitti Face Pack

Ingredients: Two tablespoons of curd, two tablespoons of multani mitti (known as ‘fuller’s earth’ in English)

Method: Mix the equal parts of curd and multani mitti in a bowl. Apply this smooth mixture evenly on your face and leave it on for a few minutes. After the face mask has dried, wash it off with water. This is one of the most popular curd face packs for different skin types that is suitable for oily and sensitive skin.

Why it Works: Studies state that multani mitti might help in absorbing excess oil from your skin while cleansing it at the same time ( 13 ). Hence, when this ingredient is combined with curd, it creates a rich face mask that provides moisture and cleansing benefits to your skin.

7. Curd and Tomato Face Pack

Ingredients: One tablespoon of curd, and half a tablespoon of seedless tomato juice.

Method: Mix the curd and tomato juice in a small bowl to achieve a consistent mixture. Apply this paste to your face and allow it to stay for a few minutes. Once it becomes dry, rinse your face with water. This face pack might be used for any skin type.

Why it Works: Applying tomato juice might help in preventing photodamage to your skin by minimizing the tan ( 14 ). This face mask with curd and tomato juice may make your skin healthier.

8. Curd and Orange Peel Face Pack

Ingredients: One tablespoon of curd, and one teaspoon of dried orange peel powder.

Method: Begin by combining the curd and orange peel powder in a bowl to create a paste. Once you get a well-combined, apply it evenly on your face. It is important to ensure that you massage this face mask into your skin properly. After it has dried up, you may wash it off with water. It is ideal for oily or mature skin types.

Why it Works: According to research, orange peels may have anti-aging properties which might be beneficial for your skin. The alcoholic extracts found in Mandarin oranges are said to have anti-enzymatic and antioxidant activities which may be used in anti-aging cosmetic products ( 15 ). In this face mask, curd acts as an emollient to provide moisture to the skin.

9. Curd and Potato Peel Juice Face Pack

Ingredients: One tablespoon of curd, and one tablespoon of raw potato peel juice.

Method: Mix the raw potato peel extract and curd in a bowl. Apply this mixture to your face and allow it to dry up for a few minutes. In the end, wash it off with cold water and pat dry.

Why it Works: This is one of the best curd face packs for different skin types that may help in restoring your skin’s natural complexion. Studies state that potato peel juice might have anti-aging properties and may also help in increasing collagen production in your skin ( 16 ).

10. Curd and Cucumber Face Pack

Ingredients: One teaspoon of curd, and one teaspoon of cucumber juice.

Method: Combine the curd and cucumber juice, and then apply the paste to your face. Allow it to dry up and wash it off with cold water. This face mask is suitable for all skin types.

Why it Works: Cucumbers are best known to have a soothing and relaxing effect on the skin. It may help in cleansing your face while providing some relief from factors like sunburn ( 17 ). When mixed with curd, together they form a face mask that hydrates and relaxes your skin.

Conclusion

Curd, dense in nutrients, has captured the attention of the beauty industry for its unparalleled benefits. Whether you want to fight skin inflammation, combat acne, or improve the brightness of your skin — curd for face has rapidly become a beauty hero to help with your concerns. Are you wondering how to make use of the curd benefits? Here’s your answer — simply make use of curd in natural, DIY face masks. Depending on your specific skin concern, you might make curd face packs for different skin types at home that address and cater to your problem. For instance, you might use oats and curd to exfoliate your skin or the classic combination of curd and honey for a soothing effect. Using such different face masks with distinct ingredients and curd might be a natural and effective way to take care of your skin today.

